Smith gets scrumed by reporters

UCP leader Danielle Smith 

 Image By Arthur C. Green

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her Facebook account has been restricted from posting content for a few days. 

“Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world,” said Smith in a Wednesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The evil Canadians are facing is unprecedented

Trudeau is an insane and psychotic WEF demon out to kill and destroy this country

And he has our corrupted MSM and institutions helping him do it

Report Add Reply
Jablonski
Jablonski

If they can come for the President they WILL come for you.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

That NDP MPP in Ontario who lied about getting punched by a “anti-transgender activist” never got his Facebook account suspended.

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

What did she post that was not allowed?

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Looks like the fight is on. Go after these sociology dimwits with a passion Danielle.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

If they can come for the Premier of Alberta, they will come for you.

These tech giants have too much power. It is time to expose their 'feed' algorithms to public scrutiny. Twitter did it. Facebook and LinkedIn must be made to do so as well.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Big Turb Probably made a request to censor the account because he knows he is in for a fight and can't have facts getting out.

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

Exactly right!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.