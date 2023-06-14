Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her Facebook account has been restricted from posting content for a few days.
“Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world,” said Smith in a Wednesday tweet.
“As the premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans — if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any one of us.”
Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world.My Facebook account has been banned from posting content for a "few days".As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans- if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine… pic.twitter.com/Qsub4tEpiI— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 14, 2023
Regardless of political leanings, Smith said people “must all stand against censorship.”
She asked former Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for help.
Office of the Premier of Alberta Executive Director Rob Anderson said Facebook “has decided to censor the premier for who knows what.”
“Big tech censorship is spinning out of control,” said Anderson.
Facebook has decided to censor the Premier for who knows what…big tech censorship is spinning out of control https://t.co/aKZ2l7JmkJ— Rob Anderson (@FreeAlbertaRob) June 14, 2023
Prominent Canadian political commentator Aaron Gunn said he was stunned.
"Now they're going after the premier of Canada's fourth largest province," said Gunn.
Wow. Now they're even going after the Premier of Canada's fourth largest province. https://t.co/GnRPXbk0FB— Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) June 14, 2023
Smith said in December she is concerned with the Canadian government's plan to introduce regulations on online news media.
“I've been talking with some of the members of the media, and in particular the alternative media, who are very concerned about some of the laws that are coming down at the federal level that they think might run them out of business,” she said.
“Because they're interfering with their ability to freely put messages out there.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
The evil Canadians are facing is unprecedented
Trudeau is an insane and psychotic WEF demon out to kill and destroy this country
And he has our corrupted MSM and institutions helping him do it
If they can come for the President they WILL come for you.
That NDP MPP in Ontario who lied about getting punched by a “anti-transgender activist” never got his Facebook account suspended.
What did she post that was not allowed?
Looks like the fight is on. Go after these sociology dimwits with a passion Danielle.
If they can come for the Premier of Alberta, they will come for you.
These tech giants have too much power. It is time to expose their 'feed' algorithms to public scrutiny. Twitter did it. Facebook and LinkedIn must be made to do so as well.
Big Turb Probably made a request to censor the account because he knows he is in for a fight and can't have facts getting out.
Exactly right!
