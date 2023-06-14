Dining Car

The Dining Car at High River Station

 Courtesy the Dining Car at High River Station

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s restaurant, the Dining Car, at High River Station has been listed as for sale. 

“It’s a beautiful, fully-restored rail car which offers diners an intimate dining experience,” said Maxwell Capital Realty real estate agent Gord K. Hyland in a Tuesday listing.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Edward S
Edward S

$351/month/ft2 for an 820ft2 rail car? Is that right?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I know how difficult running a food establishment is, how long the hours. I can see that this would be difficult to sustain for them, considering the challenges Smith faces in the upcoming years.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.