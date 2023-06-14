Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s restaurant, the Dining Car, at High River Station has been listed as for sale.
“It’s a beautiful, fully-restored rail car which offers diners an intimate dining experience,” said Maxwell Capital Realty real estate agent Gord K. Hyland in a Tuesday listing.
“Comes with a ‘platform’ patio and a fresh herb garden for the creative chef!”
The listing said the purchase price of $365,000 includes the rail car, and it has a land lease of $351 per month per square foot with a total term of 20 years.
The Dining Car is 820 sq. ft. It was built in 1947.
Its location is in Downtown High River. The annual property tax is $1,487.
The listing acknowledged the Dining Car is ideal for a chef or husband and wife team.
“Menu concept can be changed!” said Hyland.
Built in 1947, the Dining Car said the rail car was designed as a coach for CN Rail.
“It was converted in 1965 to a dining car to serve the additional passenger traffic to Expo 67,” it said.
“It continued to serve on the Transcontinental Line until the 1980s when it was retired.”
A team of volunteers brought it to High River in 1989 as part of a large collection of rail cars and restored it for use as a restaurant. It was established in 1993 and has been in continuous operation since.
The Dining Car said Smith and her husband David Moretta “undertook a complete restoration of the dining car in 2018, and brought the interior, exterior and kitchen back to its former glory with an upgraded and expanded commercial kitchen and 1960s style interior decor.”
Smith confirmed she and Moretta continue to own the restaurant when she stopped by for a visit.
“This weekend the dishwasher broke down, so I went in for a shift,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
$351/month/ft2 for an 820ft2 rail car? Is that right?
I know how difficult running a food establishment is, how long the hours. I can see that this would be difficult to sustain for them, considering the challenges Smith faces in the upcoming years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.