Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called this year’s Premier’s Stampede Breakfast at the McDougall Centre “completely magical.”
“We are back to normal,” said Smith at a Monday press conference.
“Everything is buzzing.”
Smith said there is plenty of energy at the Calgary Stampede’s midway, rodeo and parties, adding she does not think she has ever seen so many Stampede parties and she has attended her share of them.
The premier said one thing the Calgary Stampede does is “it brings together our past with our incredible heritage, but it also is so welcoming to newcomers.”
A man in the Stampede breakfast lineup introduced the premier to his wife who became a permanent resident of Canada and Alberta on Sunday, with Smith thank them man and his wife for choosing Alberta.
Smith suggested people who have family, friends and neighbours visiting Calgary for the Stampede, ask them to tell them to move, saying people want the city to continue to grow.
McDougall Centre Executive Director Bruce McAllister started off the press conference by saying people remember there were troubles for the Alberta United Conservative Party one year ago.
“We weren’t sure where things were going,” said McAllister.
“Danielle lined up to run for leader, and everybody said that’s not going to happen.”
But not only did she win, McAllister said she united everyone, bringing the UCP back together.
Stampede Board President and Chair, Will Osler, thanked everyone for coming out to participate in one of the event’s oldest traditions.
“The drivers in those first chuckwagon races back in 1923 rolled their rigs down to downtown Calgary, not too far from here and put on that first pancake breakfast,” said Osler.
He said the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast is more than pancakes; it's about creating community and building spirit.
Osler concluded by saying people are doing that by showing up.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced a new provincial commemoration at his Stampede Breakfast in 2022.
“I'm happy to announce that beginning this September 1, we are instituting a new annual tradition to celebrate this province in a big and beautiful way,” said Kenney.
“By declaring September 1 the day we joined Confederation, forever into the future as Alberta Day.”
Smith followed up by saying people need to depoliticize issues such as New Brunswick requiring parental consent for students to change names and pronouns at schools.
“I think it’s very damaging for kids to have this playing out in the public realm,” she said.
“Kids need to feel safe, they need to feel supported and families need to be able to work through all of these issues internally without a lot of the media circus around them.”
She said people need to bring the temperature down on it, adding it does noone any good for it to be politicized the way it has been.
A New Brunswick woman said on Sunday she has been rallying support for Premier Blaine Higgs for his stance that parents should be informed by schools when their children want to change their gender.
New Brunswick resident, Faytene Grasseschi, said the idea to launch a grassroots movement of parents to support Higgs was interrupting her sleep until she got it going in late June.
Higgs amended Policy 713, which allowed teachers to keep parents in the dark about gender changes, with the amended version requiring teachers to obtain parental consent before using the preferred pronouns and names of transgender and non-binary students under the age of 16.
(4) comments
We are far from being “back to normal” Smithy. Save your hot air for the mindless air breathers. How many businesses did your predecessor bankrupt? Don’t we have four political prisoners in prison still? How about Sheila Annette Lewis?
You are a disrespectful loser, you think this does anything for your cause? Smith is as popular as ever and by spitting in her face like this, you spit in their face as well. FU. Blaming Smith for what someone else has done is as idiotic as can be. Alberta is Back, you can whine and snivel all you want, but you losers no longer are going to influence us.
Interesting how you don’t comment on anything I’ve specifically mentioned. Is this a reflection of your IQ?
WTF are you taking about? I specifically addressed you Blaming Smith for her predecessors actions, speaking of IQs are you illiterate? By the way, is it a rule that I must address things that you mentioned? If so why haven’t you addressed anything I just specifically mentioned? I stand by my assessment of you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.