Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said this year’s Premier’s Stampede Breakfast is “completely magical.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called this year’s Premier’s Stampede Breakfast at the McDougall Centre “completely magical.” 

“We are back to normal,” said Smith at a Monday press conference. 

Smith said there is a ton of enthusiasm at the Calgary Stampede’s attractions. 
McDougall Centre Executive Director Bruce McAllister said people recall there were problems for the Alberta United Conservative Party one year ago.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

YYC 007
YYC 007

We are far from being “back to normal” Smithy. Save your hot air for the mindless air breathers. How many businesses did your predecessor bankrupt? Don’t we have four political prisoners in prison still? How about Sheila Annette Lewis?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You are a disrespectful loser, you think this does anything for your cause? Smith is as popular as ever and by spitting in her face like this, you spit in their face as well. FU. Blaming Smith for what someone else has done is as idiotic as can be. Alberta is Back, you can whine and snivel all you want, but you losers no longer are going to influence us.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Interesting how you don’t comment on anything I’ve specifically mentioned. Is this a reflection of your IQ?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

WTF are you taking about? I specifically addressed you Blaming Smith for her predecessors actions, speaking of IQs are you illiterate? By the way, is it a rule that I must address things that you mentioned? If so why haven’t you addressed anything I just specifically mentioned? I stand by my assessment of you.

