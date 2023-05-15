Alberta UCP leader Danielle Smith says her party will bring in a new law — the Compassionate Intervention Act — where addicts could be forced into treatment, whether they like it or not.
Smith said that when an addict becomes an “imminent danger to themselves.” Their family could bring the individual in front of a judge who could force them into treatment.
“The Act would allow for a family member, doctor, psychologist, or police officer to make a petition to a specially appointed non-criminal judge to issue a treatment order. The court would be able to divert an addict who is in imminent danger of causing harm to themselves or others to engage in treatment instead of jail,” the UCP said in a release.
“Treatment orders would vary depending on the individual and their needs and circumstances and could include evidence-based medication treatment (Opioid Agonist Treatment or OAT), outpatient counselling, medical detox, inpatient addiction treatment, or attendance in an in-patient treatment program. The treatment order would provide the person with the best opportunity for recovery while ensuring communities are safe.”
Smith made the announcement at an emotional Monday press conference surrounded by families of addicts who were forced into treatment. She was also surrounded by First Nations chiefs.
Stories from some of the families touched Smith so much tears came to her eyes.
Smith also announced at the the UCP would fund 700 new addiction treatment beds in the province.
As part of the campaign plank, Smith said the UCP would fund 11 centres for recovery, with four being on First Nations land.
“If someone is in imminent danger of causing harm to themselves or others, we will do whatever we can to save their life and help them get better, but that begins with getting them out of harm’s way,” said Smith.
“We need to ensure Albertans don’t have to worry about random acts of violence when they’re walking down the street or taking transit. This is about saving lives and keeping our communities safe.”
The UCP would also fund another 375 mental health beds in the province to help patients suffering from that disease.
Smith said the social disorder found on the streets of big provincial cities was “sad.”
She slammed the NDP and their support of a safe drug supply.
“It is the number 1 job of a government to ensure that people are safe when they walk down the street,” said United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith. “Albertans shouldn’t have to look over their shoulders in their own communities.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(17) comments
I am all for this move. The sooner these bas tards are taken off the streets the better.
I think that something must be done, although I am not in favour of any level of government taking away one's bodily autonomy. I live in downtown Edmonton and, when I go out walking on an errand, it is not uncommon to see or hear people shouting and swearing at someone who is not there. Often these people appear to be homeless. Some are moderately well-dressed. When a person is making violent threats against someone who is not actually there, I believe that they could be a danger to others. There is a seniors facility in downtown Edmonton and I have heard that these seniors are afraid to walk outside or go to City Centre Mall because they don't want to be attacked.
The first group of “useless eaters” Hitler got rid of were people in mental institutions. If you were there 80 years ago would you have endorsed him for this?
The safer drug supply program doesn't work. A National Post article by Adam Zivo found that Hydromorphone addicts for would be sold on the black market to help pay for fentanyl. Health Canada also doesn't have any data showing that Safer Supply works.
True
Not a fan of the government forcing anyone to do anything. Echo's of Notley's plan to force the jab-poison on everyone. Although admittedly the jab-poison is killing people at an severe clip, raising death rates across all age groups by numbers unfathomable before.
So not the same thing, but they are both part of the same slippery slope. One easily leads to the other.
The government is the enemy. NEVER trust them, and empower them as little as absolutely possible.
The provincial government told us these jabs were "safe and effective" a thousand times. Now the provincial government wants to carrying this BS for their safety. After what they've done NEVER, EVER, EVER give away an inch of our freedoms ever again to another government as long as we are alive for whatever valid or justified reason.
Governments did much to destroy their own credibility
I agree with much of what you say, slippery slope when you can legislate these things, where will you draw the line. However, if they are a danger to others, I think, would be the indicator. We know they are a danger to themselves... and that is why the free drug plan is so ridiculous... it only ensures they endanger themselves.
I am on board with you.... less government. Government is almost never the solution.
I agree it shouldn't be forced. But they are breaking the law, so it can be offered instead of a fine or jail. As for re offenders, that part of our justice system needs a complete overhaul.
God Bless you Danielle for caring! But forcing someone into treatment as opposed to giving a person the "CHOICE" between Jail and treatment is somewhat the same as forcing someone to take the jab! If the addict doesn't really want to rehabilitate they will only return to the drugs! Even giving them the Choice will result in a very high level of recidivism! God Bless You for Trying!
Good points
After all the bull$hit of government overreach the past three years by her government the smartest thing she can do is to make herself as invisible as she can in our lives.
Spot on. This is not a good policy at all.
She's a puppet like the rest of them... The mind control of "left vs right" is starting to die out. Both sides of the aisle represent their satanists handlers wishes. She's literally just an actor reading scripts given to her, she doesn't decide anything unless Switzerland says so. If your in the game of "politics", your an actor who clearly knows the rules, or you wouldn't be allowed to participate in the game. You aren't "elected", your created. Poilievre is the perfect example, he auditioned for many years in Ottawa, and finally got bumped up to the big leagues as an actor recently. "Democracy" and liberalism are finished in my opinion, the game is up. It's almost a plurality now that know what is really going on. What comes next is a Republic with rational man made laws, with a mix of natural laws and much lower taxes. Economy would boom like no one has ever seen under a Republic without the satanic pedos involved.
Good we need forced rehab. Cuz free drugs doent work. Pick them up figure out wtf is wrong help them. Leaving people laying on the streets is no good.
The only people that would think we should give any police force in Alberta any more powers than they already have a rightly called village idiots.
