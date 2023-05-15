Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith

 Screen grab

Alberta UCP leader Danielle Smith says her party will bring in a new law — the Compassionate Intervention Act — where addicts could be forced into treatment, whether they like it or not.

Smith said that when an addict becomes an “imminent danger to themselves.” Their family could bring the individual in front of a judge who could force them into treatment.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(17) comments

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

I am all for this move. The sooner these bas tards are taken off the streets the better.

Report Add Reply
Jonathan Dixon
Jonathan Dixon

I think that something must be done, although I am not in favour of any level of government taking away one's bodily autonomy. I live in downtown Edmonton and, when I go out walking on an errand, it is not uncommon to see or hear people shouting and swearing at someone who is not there. Often these people appear to be homeless. Some are moderately well-dressed. When a person is making violent threats against someone who is not actually there, I believe that they could be a danger to others. There is a seniors facility in downtown Edmonton and I have heard that these seniors are afraid to walk outside or go to City Centre Mall because they don't want to be attacked.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

The first group of “useless eaters” Hitler got rid of were people in mental institutions. If you were there 80 years ago would you have endorsed him for this?

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

The safer drug supply program doesn't work. A National Post article by Adam Zivo found that Hydromorphone addicts for would be sold on the black market to help pay for fentanyl. Health Canada also doesn't have any data showing that Safer Supply works.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

True

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Not a fan of the government forcing anyone to do anything. Echo's of Notley's plan to force the jab-poison on everyone. Although admittedly the jab-poison is killing people at an severe clip, raising death rates across all age groups by numbers unfathomable before.

So not the same thing, but they are both part of the same slippery slope. One easily leads to the other.

The government is the enemy. NEVER trust them, and empower them as little as absolutely possible.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

The provincial government told us these jabs were "safe and effective" a thousand times. Now the provincial government wants to carrying this BS for their safety. After what they've done NEVER, EVER, EVER give away an inch of our freedoms ever again to another government as long as we are alive for whatever valid or justified reason.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Governments did much to destroy their own credibility

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I agree with much of what you say, slippery slope when you can legislate these things, where will you draw the line. However, if they are a danger to others, I think, would be the indicator. We know they are a danger to themselves... and that is why the free drug plan is so ridiculous... it only ensures they endanger themselves.

I am on board with you.... less government. Government is almost never the solution.

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

I agree it shouldn't be forced. But they are breaking the law, so it can be offered instead of a fine or jail. As for re offenders, that part of our justice system needs a complete overhaul.

Report Add Reply
Clash
Clash

God Bless you Danielle for caring! But forcing someone into treatment as opposed to giving a person the "CHOICE" between Jail and treatment is somewhat the same as forcing someone to take the jab! If the addict doesn't really want to rehabilitate they will only return to the drugs! Even giving them the Choice will result in a very high level of recidivism! God Bless You for Trying!

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Good points

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

After all the bull$hit of government overreach the past three years by her government the smartest thing she can do is to make herself as invisible as she can in our lives.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Spot on. This is not a good policy at all.

Report Add Reply
Ricky115
Ricky115

She's a puppet like the rest of them... The mind control of "left vs right" is starting to die out. Both sides of the aisle represent their satanists handlers wishes. She's literally just an actor reading scripts given to her, she doesn't decide anything unless Switzerland says so. If your in the game of "politics", your an actor who clearly knows the rules, or you wouldn't be allowed to participate in the game. You aren't "elected", your created. Poilievre is the perfect example, he auditioned for many years in Ottawa, and finally got bumped up to the big leagues as an actor recently. "Democracy" and liberalism are finished in my opinion, the game is up. It's almost a plurality now that know what is really going on. What comes next is a Republic with rational man made laws, with a mix of natural laws and much lower taxes. Economy would boom like no one has ever seen under a Republic without the satanic pedos involved.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Good we need forced rehab. Cuz free drugs doent work. Pick them up figure out wtf is wrong help them. Leaving people laying on the streets is no good.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

The only people that would think we should give any police force in Alberta any more powers than they already have a rightly called village idiots.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.