Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will introduce a number of measures to improve treatment for children and women if re-elected.
“We will begin working to expand newborn screening to test for more diseases and conditions,” said Smith at a Saturday press conference.
“Alberta already leads the country with newborn screenings for 22 conditions automatically scanned at birth.”
Smith said her government will expand tests for five additional conditions. These conditions are congenital cytomegalovirus (a common congenital infection), argininosuccinic aciduria (a rare genetic disorder), guanidinoacetate methyltransferase deficiency (an inherited disease which affects the brain and muscles), mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (a rare, multisystem genetic disorder), and 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase (a rare, inherited enzyme disorder).
She said the difference newborn screening makes “can’t be stressed enough.” She added early detection, diagnosis, and intervention can prevent death and disability and enable newborns to reach their full potential.
A re-elected Alberta United Conservative Party government will provide additional funding for testing, educational supports, and programs for children with autism and other complex needs and disabilities. She said these young Albertans have much to contribute to their communities, and the right supports will allow them to.
To support pregnant mothers and newborns, she said she will hire more obstetricians to communities in need. She pledged to develop a provincial midwife strategy which will include more funding for positions.
While midwives help reduce the pressure in other parts of the healthcare system, she said they are critical for filling the gaps in rural and indigenous communities. The UCP will make doctors, nurses, and midwives eligible for the Alberta Is Calling signing bonus and graduate retention tax credit to attract and retain them.
It will provide a $10 million legacy grant to the Alberta Women’s Health Foundation (AWHF), which supports the work of the Women and Children’s Health Research Institute. Affiliated with Alberta Health Services, the University of Alberta, and the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, the AWHF works to build capacity; catalyze research innovation and excellence; and develop evidence-informed practices, policies, and protocols in women’s healthcare across Alberta.
The premier went on to say women and children have special health needs. They need to meet to improve health outcomes.
Moving forward, she said the UCP will works towards building a strong economy. It will grow the economy to support the healthcare system people deserve.
Smith concluded by saying no Albertan will ever have to pay out of pocket to see their family doctor.
“The only card that Albertans will ever need to access for healthcare is their healthcard care,” she said.
UCP candidate Jason Copping (Calgary-Varsity) said as health minister, he knows Alberta’s healthcare system “has to be flexible enough to meet the evolving needs of all Albertans.”
“We know that women of all ages can face unique health issues and need to be comfortable talking about their health and advocating for the care that they need and they deserve,” said Copping.
“Children, of course, have their own unique needs in terms of care and treatment.”
Copping acknowledged that is why it is important to devote resources to them. Budget 2023 provided funding to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the Stollery Children’s Hospital to allow them to care for more patients.
The Alberta government pledged $92 million over three years to provide critical mental health supports for children and youth in Alberta in March.
It partnered with CASA Mental Health to expand youth mental health supports to ensure they could access treatment closer to home.
“Every young person in Alberta deserves the opportunity to access treatment and improve their mental health,” said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.