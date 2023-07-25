Sohi tree announcement

Sohi tree announcement

 Courtesy City of Edmonton

The federal government will help fund the planting of 1.5 million trees in Edmonton.

On Monday, City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, on behalf of federal Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault and federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, announced $47.8 million in federal funding from the Government of Canada’s Two Billion Trees program.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Free Canada
Free Canada

Sohi will spend 47 mil on trees, but nothing on crime reduction, or dealing with the homeless issue. Sohi = WEF puppet. Calgary and Edm have the most corrupted city councils in history. People need to make up when they vote. People need to stop voting for people who have the best funded advertising campaign and start listening to real debates about issues.

Report Add Reply

