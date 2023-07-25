The federal government will help fund the planting of 1.5 million trees in Edmonton.
On Monday, City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, on behalf of federal Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault and federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, announced $47.8 million in federal funding from the Government of Canada’s Two Billion Trees program.
The city said this funding will support the planting of 1.5 million trees in Edmonton and is matched by $47.8 million in municipal funding. The municipal investment is part of the City of Edmonton’s $66 million new 'Greener As We Grow' tree planting project.
“Trees are an important part of how people experience life in Edmonton. Trees help clean our air, shade our streets and shape some of our most beloved public spaces. Expanding Edmonton’s tree canopy is a way to help us maintain welcoming and livable communities as we grow to be a city of over two million people,” said Sohi.
“This grant will allow us to expand our planting efforts over the next eight years and bring us closer to our goals of being a healthy and climate-resilient city.”
Over the next eight years, the City of Edmonton said it will increase its urban forest canopy by planting approximately 300 hectares in naturalized areas, boulevards, parks and open spaces.
The city said it has a target of having two million trees planted by 2031 as part of the City’s Urban Forest Asset Management goal of achieving 20% canopy cover by 2071.
“Trees are essential to our lives, they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. That’s why Canada has committed to planting two billion trees,” said Wilkinson.
“Through this investment to plant over 1.5 million trees across Edmonton, we are showing how collaborative work between the federal government and our municipal partners can ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time.”
Boissonnault said from providing shade to help keep "our city cool, to purifying the air and creating healthy outdoor living spaces, this investment to plant these trees across Edmonton will help create a greener and more sustainable future for generations."
"This collaborative effort between the City of Edmonton and the Government of Canada demonstrates the power of community and environmental stewardship,” said Boissonnault.
The City of Edmonton said it will also work with indigenous leaders, indigenous elders and Knowledge Keepers to ensure the planting of local species is reflective of and supportive of the traditions and cultural practices of local indigenous peoples and those with historic and cultural connections to this territory.
The Government of Canada and the City of Edmonton also each provided $166,200 under the Two Billion Trees program to the Community Forestry team to implement community stewardship programming, including the planting of 90 trees to increase community awareness and protection of urban forests.
(1) comment
Sohi will spend 47 mil on trees, but nothing on crime reduction, or dealing with the homeless issue. Sohi = WEF puppet. Calgary and Edm have the most corrupted city councils in history. People need to make up when they vote. People need to stop voting for people who have the best funded advertising campaign and start listening to real debates about issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.