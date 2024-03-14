Son charged in slaying of elderly father in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section has laid charges against a 37-year-old man following the death of his father after an assault in a central Edmonton residence.The incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday, when Downtown Branch patrol officers responded to an assault complaint at a residence located in the vicinity of 95 St. and 105 Ave. Upon their arrival, officers discovered 72-year-old Lawrence Dion in critical condition. He was swiftly attended to and transported to the hospital by EMS for urgent medical attention.Upon investigation, it was revealed that earlier that morning, Shawn Lawrence Dion, aged 37, had allegedly assaulted both his mother and father, Lawrence Dion, at their residence. Subsequently, Shawn was located and apprehended later that day and charged with aggravated assault and assault.On Wednesday, Lawrence Dion succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Consequently, Shawn's charges have been elevated from aggravated assault to manslaughter.An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.