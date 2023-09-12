Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
Burbank, California Mayor Konstantine Anthony obediently bent over and let Drag queen performer Foxxy Roxy Wood spank him at a weekend Democratic bingo event.
The annual Drag Queen Bingo campaign fundraiser hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats (SCVD) was advertised as an event for ages 15 and up.
Anthony laughed while Wood — wearing a big wig, high heels and short dress with a plunging neckline — whacked him several times with a stick.
The Village People’s 1979 hit Macho Man blared.
Anthony gratefully clasped his hands, seeming to thank Wilson, when the spanking ended.
“Always fun hosting ‘Roxy’s Got Balls!’ BINGO for the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats. Thanks so much, for having me and my balls!” wrote Wood on Instagram.
The event was held to “celebrate California’s birthday” and “protect democracy,” according to an Instagram post from SCVD Chair Andrew Taban.
His post advertised children as young as 15 were allowed to attend.
Other unidentified participants submitted to Wood’s spanking.
Anthony, who is also running for a position on the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors denied children were in attendance.
“Regardless of the advertising, there were no children at the event,” Anthony wrote on social media.
He accused Libs of TikTok (LOTT), which reposted the video on Twitter and works to expose gender ideology in education, of lying about children being there.
The mayor told the Daily Caller no children attended and everyone there was over age 21.
Meanwhile, on September 8 in a 57-16 vote, the California legislature passed a bill requiring a judge to consider whether a parent affirms their child’s chosen “gender identity” in custody disputes.
The legislation was necessary to “protect” children, claimed Democratic Sen. Scott Weiner who had introduced the bill last February.
“This bill, for purposes of this provision, would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child,” the legislation reads.
Conservatives warned the bill threatens parental custody and religious rights.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom must sign the bill into law.
“California is one Governor’s signature away from the power to remove children from parents who don’t affirm their children’s fake gender identity. This is tantamount to forced sterilization of children,” tweeted attorney Nicole Solas.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(4) comments
That's California. Children can move there from other states to get their mutilation, where the child's parents have no say. Banned in Florida though.
Get your kids out of these public schools, how much more of a warning do you
Need? These people are evil.
What a pathetic, disgusting, degenerate, weakling. Weak men create hard times.
10 to 1 the principal got a happy ending from the guy that wears woman face.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.