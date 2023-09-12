Konstantine Anthony gets spanked

 Courtesy Twitter

Burbank, California Mayor Konstantine Anthony obediently bent over and let Drag queen performer Foxxy Roxy Wood spank him at a weekend Democratic bingo event.

The annual Drag Queen Bingo campaign fundraiser hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats (SCVD) was advertised as an event for ages 15 and up.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

guest1226
guest1226

That's California. Children can move there from other states to get their mutilation, where the child's parents have no say. Banned in Florida though.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Get your kids out of these public schools, how much more of a warning do you

Need? These people are evil.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

What a pathetic, disgusting, degenerate, weakling. Weak men create hard times.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

10 to 1 the principal got a happy ending from the guy that wears woman face.

