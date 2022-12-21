Stanford University, one of the most respected in the US, was founded in 1885, when it was OK to be American.
Up until a couple of days ago, it was still OK to be American, but now, according the woke folk now at Stanford, their index of harmful language says ‘American’ should be replaced with ‘US Citizen.’
The harmful language guide, officially known as The Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative, (EHLI) is comprised of 10 harmful language sections into which certain words and phrases fall: ableist, ageism, colonialism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalized racism, person-first, violent and additional considerations.
It’s designed to guide language used in Stanford websites and code, and to educate people on the impact words can have on other people.
The alphabet mafia linguistically re-engineered ‘American’ to ‘US Citizen’ because ‘American’ typically refers to "people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas," says the guide, adding “The Americas comprise 42 countries.”
Other terms deemed harmful include ‘abort’, to be replaced by ‘cancel or ‘end’, because of connotations about abortion; ‘child prostitute’ becomes a ‘child who has been trafficked’ so the person is not defined by just one characteristic; and ‘Karen’ is replaced with ‘demanding or entitled White woman.’
The Stanford woke folk also say use ‘accessible parking’ instead of ‘handicap parking’ and ‘anonymous review’ instead of ‘blind review.’
‘Unenlightened’ should replace ‘tone deaf’ and an ‘addict’ should be referred to as a ‘person with a substance disorder.’
In the gender-based section, the index says ‘pronouns’ should replace ‘preferred' pronouns’ because preferred suggests "non-binary gender identity is a choice and a preference".
And forget ‘freshman’, ‘fireman’ and ‘congresswoman’ because the "gender binary language does not include everyone,” says the guide.
The index also offers longer alternatives for terms now describing people by a single characteristic, including replacing ‘immigrant’ with ‘a person who has immigrated,’ ‘prisoner’ with ‘a person who is/was incarcerated’ and ‘homeless person’ with ‘a person without housing.’
Other listed terms include ‘walk-in hours’ swapped out for ‘open hours’ to include those with disabilities. The common phrase ‘beating a dead horse’ is also cautioned against, based on the idea that it normalizes violence against animals.
Twitter users leveled broadsides at the index, or maybe that should be ‘expressed disappointment’, including Stanford School of Medicine professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who tweeted, "I remember how proud I was when I became a naturalized American citizen. I'm still proud to be an American, and I don't care that @Stanford disapproves of my using the term."
That caught the attention of Elon Musk, tweeting, "Stanford disapproves of saying you’re proud to be an American? Whoa."
Actor and conservative Adam Baldwin blasted the people behind the guide, tweeting, "Intellectual Morons formulate such crap so they can huff: ‘You just don't understand!’"
American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Christina Sommers tweeted, "My God. Scroll through this list of ‘potentially harmful’ words that @Stanford IT administrators wish to eliminate. ‘Blind Review’ & ‘tone deaf’ are ableist. ‘Guru’ & ‘bury the hatchet’ —culturally insensitive. Term ‘trigger warning’—stress-inducing."
Business journalist Justine Moore declared, "You guys, this list of words that Stanford doesn't want us to use anymore is truly insane."
Townhall.com writer Gabriella Hoffman wrote Stanford University’s founder would not approve of the guide.
"Leland Stanford would be ashamed of the institution he co-founded. It just forbids ‘harmful’ language such as calling yourself an American and/or an immigrant. Guess my naturalized legal immigrant American parents and relatives are harmful now!"
Another Twitterite wrote “Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners,” quoting the late comedian George Carlin.
“Are the terms black ice, white Christmas, white elephant, and black Friday also going to be banned?’ asked Dan Tanna on Twitter.
“The United States of Citizens doesn't have the same ring of proudness as The United States of America,” wrote another.
“Who's going to protect these kids from these words when they graduate from Stanford and go out into the real world.”
In a statement to The NewYork Post on Tuesday, Dee Mostofi, the university’s assistant vice-president of external communications, said the guidelines were meant for internal use.
“In this case, the EHLI website was specifically created by and intended for use within the university IT community,” she said. “It will continue to be refined based on ongoing input from the community.”
“The purpose of this website is to educate people about the possible impact of the words we use.”
“Language affects different people in different ways. We are not attempting to assign levels of harm to the terms on this site. We also are not attempting to address all informal uses of language.”
A very well-known alumnus of Stanford is Tiger Woods. Or does that now become Large-cat Forest?
