Stats show strong housing growth, low inflation in Saskatchewan

Numbers released Tuesday by Statistics Canada suggest Saskatchewan is seeing a surge in housing growth and a lower increase in the cost of living compared to other provinces.In March, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 12.1%, compared to March 2023. The provincial government says this increase is indicative of the overall strength of the province's growth. "Our province continues to grow at rates not seen in more than a century and these numbers show just how many people are choosing to build a life in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said."The growth we are seeing in housing starts is a result of our commitment to building a reliable market through the strength of our economy that is leading to more opportunities, more jobs and more investments into our communities." Housing starts on single-family dwellings increased by 35.7% and multiple units increased by 3.8%, compared to March 2023. This statistic refers to the number of housing projects that started that month.Saskatchewan recently saw an increase in building permit values, reaching $235 million in February 2024 (seasonally adjusted). This marks a 96.2% increase from January 2024, which is the highest increase among the provinces. Saskatchewan also showed significant year-over-year growth in this category, with an increase of 22.6%, compared to February 2023.The province also recently launched Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, along with a new InvestSK.ca website. This brand new strategy and website are designed to facilitate further growth in Saskatchewan.In March 2024, the consumer price index in Saskatchewan increased by only 1.5% from March 2023 (seasonally-unadjusted). This is the second lowest increase in Canada and well-below the national average of 2.9%. Harrison said removing carbon tax from home heating was a definite help."Saskatchewan is well-below the national average in terms of consumer price index increases in Canada and we are seeing further proof that removing the carbon tax on home heating is keeping inflation down," Harrison said. "We will continue to push back against policies and initiatives that are not in the best interest of Saskatchewan and help to make life more affordable for the people of our province."The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the price of goods and services over time. Inflation is indicated by the growth of CPI, which helps assess changes to the cost of living. An individual's ability to buy goods and services is affected by changes in income and prices.