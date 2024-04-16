Saskatchewan is building homes and keeping the cost of living down, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada
Saskatchewan is building homes and keeping the cost of living down, according to the latest numbers from Statistics CanadaWS file photo
News

Stats show strong housing growth, low inflation in Saskatchewan

Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Housing
Cost Of Living
Jeremy Harrison
Home heating

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news