MLA Jason Stephan secured 70% of the vote in Red Deer-South’s UCP nomination contest Saturday, defying predictions that it would be a razor-close race.
Stephan, seeking a second term, will represent the UCP stronghold in the May 29 provincial election.
He received 591 of the 824 votes cast.
The sole challenger, local business owner Adele Poratto, who was also defeated by Stephan in the 2019 nomination race, received 233 votes.
Less than half of the constituency’s 2,000 UCP members turned out.
“Going forward, we are in a much better position as a province today that we were four years ago under the NDP. In Red Deer they don’t want the NDP,” Stephan told the Western Standard.
“That would be a loss for Albertans if they somehow got in.”
Stephan is a strong supporter of Premier Danielle Smith and her proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
He was one of the first UCP MLAs to call for former premier Jason Kenney’s resignation.
He relentlessly criticized Kenney on several fronts including excessive COVID-19 mandates, top-down leadership that ignored the grassroots; creating extreme division within the UCP; and for branding his opponents “racist, extremist, bug” people.
Stephan called for an inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 policy crackdown.
“Some say unity requires you to follow the leader. But Mr. Speaker, what if you’re being led over a cliff? Should you follow like a lemming? No,” Stephen said in the Alberta Legislature.
Stephan also hammered Kenney’s decision to move the in-person leadership vote that was scheduled to be held in Red Deer to a mail-in ballot.
“That was changed because they were going to lose,” said Stephan.
Kenney resigned after receiving only 51.4% support.
There was speculation that Red Deer-South members would punish Stephan who was one of eight UCP MLAs and staff members outed for travelling internationally when Albertans were in strict COVID-19 lockdown.
Stephan flew to Arizona in April 2022. Kenney summoned him back home.
Stephan said the followed health guidelines, when defending his jaunt.
“I have never asked Albertans to do things that I myself would not do — and that includes travelling,” he said at the time.
Prior to Saturday’s nomination contest Stephan said he’s proud of the stands he has taken.
“I tried to speak the truth in love … I really tried to do what was right. I feel very good about what I did. I’m really pleased that I did that. It was the right thing to do.”
And he ran a clean campaign, he said.
“I would rather lose and be honest and run a principled campaign than win and not run a principled campaign, The end does not justify the means.”
“There are some unresolved issues in some other nomination events. If you have a competitive nomination event where the individuals are respectful and where there’s have a robust discussion of ideas, that nomination event can be a very unifying experience.”
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(1) comment
Nice to see one of the good guys winning their riding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.