Jason Stephen, UCP MLA for Red Deer-South

 By Derek Fildebrandt

MLA Jason Stephan secured 70% of the vote in Red Deer-South’s UCP nomination contest Saturday, defying predictions that it would be a razor-close race.

Stephan, seeking a second term, will represent the UCP stronghold in the May 29 provincial election.

(1) comment

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Nice to see one of the good guys winning their riding.

