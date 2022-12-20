Alberta Health Services (AHS) said Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton will be implementing new staffing measures to help meet increased demand from respiratory virus patients in the emergency department, pediatriac intensive care, and inpatient units.
AHS will be identifying staff with previous ED, critical care, inpatient care experience, or appropriate skills for deployment to support clinical need in these areas and boost surge capacity at Stollery, according to a Tuesday press release.
The release said identified staff will be deployed to the area of greatest need and where their skills can be best used. This could include the ED, PICU, inpatient units, or to support new capacity.
It said other potential staffing measures include mandatory overtime, short notice schedule changes, and cancellation of staff vacations if shifts cannot be filled.
Stollery’s PICU is at about 100% capacity. It has the ability to create additional beds if required.
The release went on to say a unit which had been temporarily used for adult care returned to pediatric care to help create inpatient capacity. It said eight beds have been opened so far, and it will be increasing to 13 in the coming weeks.
This is the kind of realignment AHS has done as needed across the system in various forms throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Some physicians are working extra shifts.
The release encouraged people to seek care from their family physicians for influenza-like illnesses unless it is urgent or severe. It said resources are available on AHS’s Health Education and Learning website and by calling 811.
AHS said it is grateful for the staff and physicians who have been working hard and stepped up to fill shifts and work extra hours to deliver care during the pandemic and over the past several weeks and months.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said she heard credible reports from healthcare workers AHS declared a state of emergency at Stollery.
“How long do we have to wait for the Danielle Smith and the UCP to take the children’s healthcare crisis seriously?” said Notley.
We’ve heard credible reports from several frontline professionals that AHS has declared a state of local emergency at the Stollery Children’s Hospital. How long do we have to wait for the Danielle Smith and the UCP to take the children’s healthcare crisis seriously? 🧵#ableg
Notley said the state of emergency comes as the hospital is overwhelmed. It allows management to cancel vacations, enforce mandatory overtime, and other measures.
She said the healthcare workers at Stollery are “burnt out and have been stretched well beyond what is imaginable.” She added now they might have “some cherished time with their loved ones over the holidays be stripped away.”
“Please keep coming to us and telling us what you’re going through,” she said.
“Clearly, the government isn’t listening, but we are.”
The Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary set up a trailer on November 26 to be used when the emergency department experienced surges in patient volumes.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
Maybe Notely should be part of the solution instead of a mouth piece for the liberal government. Seems to me we wouldn’t be in this position if she had done her job in the first place.
2020, "pandemic" = no sick kids
2021, "pandemic" = no sick kids
2022, after mRNA jabbing all the kids to "protect" them = sick kids everywhere (some have even died).
Hmmm.... I wonder what's going on here? What a mystery! NDP Doctors are totally baffled!!
It's as simple and as complex as ABV = Anything But Vaxx!
It's climate change! They're sleeping wrong! It's COVID, it's not COVID, it's the unvaxxed, it's white supremacy, it's the stress of not being able to change their genders it's absolutely ANYTHING THE TALKING HEADS ON EITHER POLITICAL LINE DEEM IT TO BE EXCEPT THE VAXX!!
And hiring back all those fired, laid off or suspended due to their "vaccination status" When is Danielle going to force the issue????? On all such mandates???
Why are we not obsessed with the vaccination status of the sick people flooding hospital anymore?
Staffing problems were a problem in 2015 and continues to this day.
Again, they are saying this is due to respiratory illnesses. I am not sure if I buy that.
Nutley can put out propaganda to the media but seems oblivious to the situation with frontline on the ground workers. She seems oblivious that Alberta spends more on the healthcare system per capita then any other province. Maybe that has something to do with the large unaccountable and growing bureaucracy. We know one person who works in HR for AHS and was shocked over the abundance of management. Director to this, associate director to that director, assistant director to that associate director, manager to the assistant director and the majority with very few staff reporting to them.
Every time restructuring is mentioned the AHS mafia run to the media and NDP and put out a narrative that health care is under attack which will hurt all Albertans.
Elon Musk quickly realized that approximately 12% of the staff at Twitter were actually working and needed to keep the platform running. We need leadership to really take on the AHS cartel and clean it up. This would involve getting rid of useless and incompetent managers and hiring more front line professionals.
So long as AHS or any other medical organization is getting financing from Big Pharma it won't matter. They poison you in the name of health and marginalize you in the name of expediency. A friend of mine in Calgary just broke her ankle and needed an operation. They OD'd her on Fentanyl. She survived ...but just barely.
This is just one of so many issues with "health care". BEFORE COVID there was a 30% "accidental" kill rate by medical error. No accountability. THAT IS WHAT HAS TO CHANGE MOST!!
