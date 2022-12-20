Stollery Hospital

The Stollery Children’s Hospital is currently located within the University of Alberta Hospital, but a feasibility study will determine if it should be a stand-alone facility.

 Courtesy Peter Evans/CBC

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton will be implementing new staffing measures to help meet increased demand from respiratory virus patients in the emergency department, pediatriac intensive care, and inpatient units. 

AHS will be identifying staff with previous ED, critical care, inpatient care experience, or appropriate skills for deployment to support clinical need in these areas and boost surge capacity at Stollery, according to a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

Maybe Notely should be part of the solution instead of a mouth piece for the liberal government. Seems to me we wouldn’t be in this position if she had done her job in the first place.

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

2020, "pandemic" = no sick kids

2021, "pandemic" = no sick kids

2022, after mRNA jabbing all the kids to "protect" them = sick kids everywhere (some have even died).

Hmmm.... I wonder what's going on here? What a mystery! NDP Doctors are totally baffled!!

Report Add Reply
Conservative Hippie
Conservative Hippie

It's as simple and as complex as ABV = Anything But Vaxx!

It's climate change! They're sleeping wrong! It's COVID, it's not COVID, it's the unvaxxed, it's white supremacy, it's the stress of not being able to change their genders it's absolutely ANYTHING THE TALKING HEADS ON EITHER POLITICAL LINE DEEM IT TO BE EXCEPT THE VAXX!!

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

And hiring back all those fired, laid off or suspended due to their "vaccination status" When is Danielle going to force the issue????? On all such mandates???

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Why are we not obsessed with the vaccination status of the sick people flooding hospital anymore?

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Staffing problems were a problem in 2015 and continues to this day.

Again, they are saying this is due to respiratory illnesses. I am not sure if I buy that.

Nutley can put out propaganda to the media but seems oblivious to the situation with frontline on the ground workers. She seems oblivious that Alberta spends more on the healthcare system per capita then any other province. Maybe that has something to do with the large unaccountable and growing bureaucracy. We know one person who works in HR for AHS and was shocked over the abundance of management. Director to this, associate director to that director, assistant director to that associate director, manager to the assistant director and the majority with very few staff reporting to them.

Every time restructuring is mentioned the AHS mafia run to the media and NDP and put out a narrative that health care is under attack which will hurt all Albertans.

Elon Musk quickly realized that approximately 12% of the staff at Twitter were actually working and needed to keep the platform running. We need leadership to really take on the AHS cartel and clean it up. This would involve getting rid of useless and incompetent managers and hiring more front line professionals.

Report Add Reply
Conservative Hippie
Conservative Hippie

So long as AHS or any other medical organization is getting financing from Big Pharma it won't matter. They poison you in the name of health and marginalize you in the name of expediency. A friend of mine in Calgary just broke her ankle and needed an operation. They OD'd her on Fentanyl. She survived ...but just barely.

This is just one of so many issues with "health care". BEFORE COVID there was a 30% "accidental" kill rate by medical error. No accountability. THAT IS WHAT HAS TO CHANGE MOST!!

Report Add Reply

