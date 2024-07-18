Stoned Edmonton man charged with attempted murder after random attack on stranger

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 41-year-old man in connection with a violent, random assault that occurred in central Edmonton last week.On Thursday, July 11, 2024, a 60-year-old man was walking to a gas station near 92 St. and Jasper Ave. when he was attacked without provocation by a man seated outside the gas station. The assailant, identified as Storm Saskatchewan, 41, allegedly violently assaulted the victim to the point of unconsciousness before beginning to choke him with a shopping bag.The EPS Downtown Branch BEATS team, proactively patrolling the area, heard shouts for help and responded immediately. Upon arrival, they challenged the suspect, who refused to comply and fled on foot. Following a short chase, officers apprehended Saskatchewan.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on the scene, treated the 60-year-old victim, and transported him to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital. The suspect was also taken to the hospital as a precaution for injuries sustained during the arrest, but he has since been medically cleared and released.Saskatchewan, who has a lengthy and sometimes violent criminal history, was remanded and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Intoxication by drugs is believed to have been a factor in the incident. The suspect and the victim did not know each other.Acting Insp. Michael Dreilich of the EPS Investigations Branch praised the officers' swift response.“Thankfully, officers were nearby at the time of this assault — they undoubtedly saved the complainant’s life. Had they not acted so quickly, we may be discussing significantly more tragic circumstances today.”