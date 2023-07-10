Port of Vancouver

Port of Vancouver

 Image courtesy CBC

Hundreds of people rallied on Sunday to support the striking workers at British Columbia's ports, which has entered its second week.

Vancouver port

Port of Vancouver

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada organized an event at Jack Poole Plaza to support its workers. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Labour Minister Scamus O’Regan said that negotiations are the best approach to resolve the strike.

Folks . . . they have been "Negotiating" now for 18 months with zero progress . . . the "Employer" just wanted stuff, give backs, reductions etc.

If they were on strike for 6 Months they would only do a small fraction of the Damage to the Cdn Economy that Justin has done in 8 years!

A sizeable % of the longshoring workforce are south asians . . . aka Indians.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Strike workers don't know who they're supporting by striking and it's not Canadians!!

Report Add Reply
guest1358
guest1358

Take the pick it line to parliament hill and lets see what happens then.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Fire every Fn one of them, arrest and prosecute the UNIFOR leaders, implement the war measures act and seize Union and union members bank accounts, this is a threat to our democracy, that was the rallying cry from these over paid uneducated UNIFOR leaches about 4 years ago, these cowards where frightened by bouncy castles, any truckers supporting these people need to remember how even they are, and how they hated you 3 years ago, and wanted you arrested, property seized and your livelihood taken from you. F them and their Union.!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Do a little research man . . . before you make dumb comments . . .

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) has NOTHING to do with UNIFOR.

UNIFOR members are you favorite newscasters on Global TV . . .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.