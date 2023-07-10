Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Hundreds of people rallied on Sunday to support the striking workers at British Columbia's ports, which has entered its second week.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada organized an event at Jack Poole Plaza to support its workers.
This event had international labour leaders who joined the BC Maritime Employers Association asking for a fair negotiated contract settlement.
Huge turnout in support of longshore workers on strike in Metro Vancouver today. Unifor members including port container truck drivers were out to stand in solidarity for a fair contract. One day longer, one day stronger! #bclab#canlab#vanpolipic.twitter.com/Ya2dxs1Ea3
Since Canada Day, more than 7,400 workers at more than 30 ports in British Columbia have been on strike.
They are protesting because they are unhappy with their pay and how maintenance work, contracting out, and automation are handled.
Business organizations and politicians have publicly asked the federal government to pass a law that would force the striking workers to return to their jobs.
However, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said that negotiations are the best approach to resolve the strike.
“We are going to stand with you in solidarity every single step of the way and we are going to fight this government if they try and legislate you back to work because no damn way are we going to let them legislate you back to work!” said Sussanne Skidmore, president of the BC Federation of Labour.
On Saturday, the two groups involved in the strike and federal mediators returned to the negotiating table. The negotiations had stopped last Monday.
Every day, the ports in BC handle cargo worth over $800 million.
(5) comments
Folks . . . they have been "Negotiating" now for 18 months with zero progress . . . the "Employer" just wanted stuff, give backs, reductions etc.
If they were on strike for 6 Months they would only do a small fraction of the Damage to the Cdn Economy that Justin has done in 8 years!
A sizeable % of the longshoring workforce are south asians . . . aka Indians.
Strike workers don't know who they're supporting by striking and it's not Canadians!!
Take the pick it line to parliament hill and lets see what happens then.
Fire every Fn one of them, arrest and prosecute the UNIFOR leaders, implement the war measures act and seize Union and union members bank accounts, this is a threat to our democracy, that was the rallying cry from these over paid uneducated UNIFOR leaches about 4 years ago, these cowards where frightened by bouncy castles, any truckers supporting these people need to remember how even they are, and how they hated you 3 years ago, and wanted you arrested, property seized and your livelihood taken from you. F them and their Union.!
Do a little research man . . . before you make dumb comments . . .
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) has NOTHING to do with UNIFOR.
UNIFOR members are you favorite newscasters on Global TV . . .
