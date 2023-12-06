Studies find Net Zero would kill economy

Two new studies show that attempting to reach low carbon emission targets will come at a devastating cost to economies worldwide.A new special issue of the journal Climate Change Economics contains two economic analyses of policies to hold global temperatures to 1.5 degrees and mandates to reach Net Zero by 2050. More than 130 countries have passed or are considering legislation to mandate net-zero carbon emissions.Richard Tol, a professor of the economics of climate change at the University of Sussex, calculated the benefits of climate policy using a meta-analysis of 39 papers with 61 published estimates of the economic cost of climate change measures. Tol said preventing a 1.5 degree temperature spike would prevent a less than a 0.5% loss in annual global domestic product by 2050 and a 3.1% loss by 2100.However, Tol estimated more pain than gain from such measures. He said fulfilling the 1.5-degree Paris Accord promise will cost 4.5% of global GDP each year by 2050 and 5.5% by 2100.“The Tol estimates translate into a $3.8 — $5.6 trillion USD cost today or about $475 — $700 USD per person. In 2100, this would grow to $24 — $35 trillion USD or $3366 — $4960 USD per person. He estimates that the costs of these low temperature goals are unlikely to outweigh the benefits,” the journal explains.“Tol also makes a cogent argument that these least cost numbers are a floor, not a best guess…[because no] country is going to follow a least-cost path. A great deal of the mitigation that has been undertaken to date has been very inefficient, leading to high costs per mitigated ton."“Tol further notes that very few countries are even planning on reaching net zero by 2050. There is a big gap between the goals of the Paris Agreement and the mitigation plans of most countries.”Tol says that removing carbon from the atmosphere is an economic dead-end, as attempts to create more forests and convert cropland to biomass production will quickly run out of land. Direct air capture and storage could cost as much as $1000/ton, so a gigaton would cost $1 trillion.Climate Change Economics posted a separate peer-reviewed paper from MIT that suggested even worse damages. The researchers found that the 1.5 degree and net zero efforts would cost 8% to 18% of annual GDP by 2050 and 11% to 13% annually by 2100.In an article for Bloomberg, Danish statistics professor Bjorn Lomborg said the three cost estimates, averaged annually through 2100, suggests that delivering on the Paris Accord would save $4.5 trillion annually in current U.S. dollars annually. Meanwhile it would incur a $27 trillion annual cost. This means each dollar spent will avoid less than 17 cents of climate damage costs.The total net cost would be $1,800 trillion. By comparison, global GDP last year was a little over $100 trillion.“Unfortunately for the world, a serious cost-benefit discussion isn’t likely to make the Dubai agenda,” Lomborg wrote.Lomborg, the director of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, said it made more sense to ramp up research and development in low-carbon technologies and innovate green energy.The MIT study agrees breakthrough technologies could dramatically lower climate policy costs. A study by researcher Brad Wong for Copenhagen Consensus suggested that competitive government investment in green R&D could be 66 times as effective as Paris policies, but cost between 1% and 10% as much.Lomborg said cold kills more people than warmth, so global warming has meant fewer overall temperature-related fatalities. Despite the media attention given to disasters, he says damages from weather have decreased as expressed in fraction of GDP and lives lost.