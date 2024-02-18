Study by Canadian professor finds DEI training has negative results

A Canadian professor who analyzed scholarly analyses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for a think tank has found DEI instruction does not promote racial harmony or change attitudes for the better.Social scientist David Millard Haskell, an associate professor for Wilfrid Laurier University, wrote his analysis for the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, which is based in Calgary.“Proponents of DEI instruction make the bold claim that ‘it works.’ That is, they claim that it’s effective in changing behaviour toward the positive. That claim is not supported by the empirical evidence.” Haskell said in a press release.“However, there’s clear empirical evidence that certain aspects of DEI instruction lead to greater prejudice and even harm.”The study reviewed the literature on DEI training from the world’s top social scientific journals including the Annual Review of Psychology; Anthropology Now; Journal of Experimental Psychology; Psychological Science; and Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, among others. Authors of the reviewed literature are researchers associated with various post-secondary institutions including Harvard University, Princeton University, Yale University, University of Michigan, Syracuse University, Aberdeen University and others.Haskell’s "reality check" said research claiming the DEI instruction is effective at producing lasting, positive behavioral change is severely weak in its “internal and external validity” and shows “troubling indications of publication bias.” Because of this, it's difficult to determine whether, when, and why such interventions reduce prejudice in the world.Worse, recent meta-analyses of the DEI literature identified a troubling trend: DEI instruction has grown exponentially while proof that it does anything positive has not materialized. Specifically, “Implementation of DT (Diversity Training) has clearly outpaced the available evidence that such programs are effective in achieving their goals,” says Haskell. Also, core concepts promoted as “facts” during DEI instructions have been found to lack empirical support. This includes claims of systemic racism.The negative effects, however, are more clear. Various studies have shown that DEI instruction, generally, can activate bigotry rather than suppress it. More specifically, certain core concepts promoted during DEI training (e.g., “white privilege”) have been directly linked to increased hostility toward the majority population.“’Organic’ diversity — where individuals of all colours, creed and ancestry are free to flourish within a Canadian mosaic that values everyone equally— is a good thing,” noted Haskell.“What my review of the literature shows is that DEI instruction does not promote that kind of society. Under the influence of DEI, the world can become a more divisive, hostile place.”In an interview with Western Standard, Haskell suggested even human resources professionals setting up DEI training have their doubts."One study showed that two thirds of HR professionals said they really doubted that DEI kind of training did anything positive. So we know that there's that hunch out there. But these people make their money that way. So, there's a financial incentive," Haskell explained."The people at the top who are writing the books, the DEI gurus, they also have a financial incentive. And isn't there an expression that, 'There are none so blind, as those whose paycheck depends on them not being able to see.' So, there's some of that going on."Haskell said the research he drew on has shown a consistent picture for years now, but has not received the attention it is due."The thing about my studies, incidentally, is they've been out there. It's just it's almost like they've been swept under the rug. I just gathered them all together and said, in light of this compelling research, why are we still implementing DEI measures?"Haskell speculated that DEI promotion can provide a veneer of moral claims to cover other failures."DEI can be a diversion away from other less ethical, or less socially palatable practices of their company," Haskell explained."If you can make people not think about that by showing them, look how concerned we are with this moral issue, with celebrating the (sexual minority) community, celebrating the visible minority community, people will at least see a veneer that says, 'These guys are morally upstanding.' And they can pay to make that happen by making their employees take DEI training, and then they can announce it to the world that they're doing that. But people are catching on."