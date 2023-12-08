Study finds more than 40% of U if A grad students could drop out, citing financial strains, 10% higher than other provinces

More than 40% of University of Alberta grad students are thinking about dropping out over the cost of living, a study conducted by the school’s Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) found. The 2023 'Understanding Financial Realities' study further found Alberta grad students face 10% higher financial strain than students in other provinces. The grad association summed up the study by warning of “magnified chances of deteriorating health” caused by financial stress. “While the survey didn't touch on the impact of rising tuition costs, feedback from students underscores how these increases amplify financial and emotional burdens,” GSA wrote. “Given Canada's inflation, GSA’s concern for graduate students' financial navigation intensifies.” .A total of 640 students responded to the study, with 66.6% earning less than $30,000 in annual household income — which Stats Canada lists as below the “low income cut-off” of a two-person household. Each of the respondents said they have debt, with numbers ranging from $500 to more than $,5000. Almost 7% of Canadian students reported having more debt over $5000 than international students. .Students report the cost of groceries impacts food security, with 409 respondents saying they spend $200 to $300 or less on groceries each month and 30% are “increasingly dependent” on food banks. International students are eight times more likely to visit a food bank than Canadian students. .The grad association raised warning flags about increased financial pressure on students and their health, citing a statement from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC). “Mental, physical and financial wellness are three pillars of good health,” the agency wrote on their website. “But for many Canadians, money worries are the greatest source of stress, more than work, personal health and relationships.”FCAC listed several stress factors that affect a person’s health and many of them have to do with financial burden. People who face financial strain are “twice as likely to report poor overall health, four times as likely to suffer from sleep problems, headaches and other illnesses and more likely to experience strain in your personal relationships.” These problems can develop into chronic health issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure and mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, as well as impact a person's work or studies. Of the respondents, 48% report losing sleep over financial stress and 44% say things would be difficult financially if their paycheque was late.