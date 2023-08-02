Canadian money

Canadian $20 bills 

 Courtesy Christine Davies/CBC

The top 20% of income-earning families in Canada pay 53.1% of total taxes, according to a study conducted by the Fraser Institute. 

“Despite the common misperception that top earners don’t pay their ‘fair share’ of taxes, in reality these households pay a disproportionately large share of the total tax bill,” said Fraser Institute Director of Fiscal Studies and study co-author Jake Fuss in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

