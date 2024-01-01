News

Study finds Vancouver and Victoria lead Canadian cities in consumer and credit card debt

Vancouver and Victoria lead the nation with the highest consumer debt, with Edmonton at 16th and Calgary 18th.
Vancouver and Victoria lead the nation with the highest consumer debt, with Edmonton at 16th and Calgary 18th.SavvyNewCanadians.com
Loading content, please wait...
Victoria
Vancouver
Calgary
Edmonton
Abbotsford

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news