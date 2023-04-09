Trudeau’s government knew of widespread grumbling by middle-class voters when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivered the “strong middle class” budget.
“Most were of the view the country was currently headed in the wrong direction,” said a Privy Council report.
“Many cited issues related to inflation and the rising cost of living including price increases for essentials such as groceries, gasoline and housing,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.
Focus group participants complained life was becoming unaffordable “even for those making middle-class salaries.”
The report is dated November 4. Minister Freeland, in her March 28 budget speech, mentioned “work,” “middle class,” and “families” 24 times, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Several felt more could be done to make housing more affordable with many commenting that even for those making middle-class salaries, the costs to purchase a home or to rent were becoming increasingly expensive,” said the report.
“Others felt there should be a greater emphasis on increasing benefits and financial supports for middle-income Canadians.”
“Participants were largely of the impression that most existing supports were primarily targeted towards lower-income Canadians while those making higher incomes yet still struggling with the cost of living were provided with little assistance,” wrote researchers.
When reminded of federal programs like a 10% increase in Old Age Security for pensioners over 75 or free children’s dental care for households earning less than $70,000, “many thought they did not go far enough,” said the report.
“The opinion was also added that more needed to be done for middle-income households that did not qualify for the assistance programs currently available to lower-income Canadians.”
Findings were based on focus groups nationwide. The Privy Council commissioned the research under a $2.4 million contract with The Strategic Counsel polling firm.
In a 2016 Access to Information memo, the department of Finance defined “middle class” as those earning under $43,800 a year.
“Canada’s middle class, families in the middle of the income distribution, has been shrinking and ‘hollowing out,’” said the memo Growth Strategy Storyline.
In a 2017 Research Project by A.C. Nielsen Company, the Privy Council found Canadians defined “middle class” as those earning under $75,000.
“Some mentioned this would not qualify as middle class in a city like Toronto,” wrote A.C. Nielsen.
“Participants indicated confusion surrounding the definition of who the ‘middle class’ is. Solely by perception, participants indicated that while a strong focus was placed on the ‘middle class’ many do not feel as though they fall into this category.”
In his 2017 budget speech, then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau mentioned the phrase “middle class” eight times.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Canada is a kleptocracy. Expecting the government leaders to care about the effect of it's kleptocratic behaviour is not being realistic. They are kleptocrats. So they klept. It's what they do.
I don't want any income supports, I just want the governments to stop taxing us to death, and to stay the hell out of my business. I don't need them monitoring my speech, my thoughts, or what I watch. They have no right to interfere with our industries, who we hire or how we raise our livestock. It's time to ditch this authoritarian, commie loving government and go back to being productive, responsible, free Canadians.
"Others felt there should be a greater emphasis on increasing benefits and financial supports for middle-income Canadians.”
Until Canadians finally understand that it is the benifits and free stuff that is causing the inflation we will continue to spiral down the toilet. Canada is insolvent and they are inflating the money supply to pay for benefits we cannot afford. I just don't understand why Canadians cannot seem to get this very simple concept through their thick skulls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.