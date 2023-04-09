Chrystia Freeland Budget 2023
Image courtesy of ParlVu

Trudeau’s government knew of widespread grumbling by middle-class voters when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivered the “strong middle class” budget.

Construction workers

Construction workers 

“Most were of the view the country was currently headed in the wrong direction,” said a Privy Council report.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest399
guest399

Canada is a kleptocracy. Expecting the government leaders to care about the effect of it's kleptocratic behaviour is not being realistic. They are kleptocrats. So they klept. It's what they do.

Report Add Reply
moonlightenergy
moonlightenergy

I don't want any income supports, I just want the governments to stop taxing us to death, and to stay the hell out of my business. I don't need them monitoring my speech, my thoughts, or what I watch. They have no right to interfere with our industries, who we hire or how we raise our livestock. It's time to ditch this authoritarian, commie loving government and go back to being productive, responsible, free Canadians.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"Others felt there should be a greater emphasis on increasing benefits and financial supports for middle-income Canadians.”

Until Canadians finally understand that it is the benifits and free stuff that is causing the inflation we will continue to spiral down the toilet. Canada is insolvent and they are inflating the money supply to pay for benefits we cannot afford. I just don't understand why Canadians cannot seem to get this very simple concept through their thick skulls.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.