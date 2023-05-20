Despite all the talk about affordability in the lead-up to the Alberta election, the UCP and Alberta NDP promise relatively little to address the big financial costs facing young families, a new study suggests.
A new study from Generation Squeeze finds both the UCP and the Alberta NDP commit to deliver just 8% of the concrete policy actions needed to support young families at the critical moment in their lives when they are planning for and having children. The study goes on to report Alberta parents, and those hoping to become parents, should expect more from the two parties campaigning to lead the province for the next four years.
Generation Squeeze is a network of people who believe Canada should work for all generations.
The most significant promise from both parties is money for $10-a-day child care, the study noted.
"Much of the public funding that pays for this fee reduction comes from Ottawa. Given that UCP Leader Danielle Smith champions the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, it’s ironic she relies on federal investments to deliver the largest savings the UCP offers to Alberta families with kids," Generation Squeeze said.
"With this federal funding, her platform promises to drop fees to $10 a day for all Albertans by 2026 and create more child-care spaces. The party highlights some of these spaces will be delivered by private child-care providers, but doesn’t address evidence that quality tends to be lower in private settings."
Generation Squeeze said Rachel Notley’s NDP promised to add $1 billion to accelerate the implementation of $10-a-day child care over the next three years.
"This makes the NDP financially stronger on child care, offering a timely display of provincial leadership on this critical issue — rather than just riding Ottawa’s coattails," Generation Squeeze said.
"However, the party says little about how it will spend the extra money. Of the 40-plus policy commitments described on the Alberta NDP campaign website, there isn’t one that speaks directly to helping Albertans afford enough time at home, or enough time at work, when they start their families. That’s a big hole the party urgently needs to fill. "
Generation Squeeze said neither party takes steps to ensure that $10-a-day is the maximum fee for child care, not just the average.
"This is a failing, because we should apply the same logic to child care as public education and medical care. More affluent individuals are asked to pay more via taxes — not via higher fees at the door," Generation Squeeze said.
"When we charge higher fees to affluent families, we incentivize them to search for private options. This will risk robbing the new publicly funded child-care system of the support it needs for long-term success and survival. Albertans don’t tolerate this risk for education and health care, as signalled by Smith’s public health care guarantee made during this election campaign."
Generation Squeeze reported in addition to reducing child-care fees, leadership is needed on the recruitment and remuneration of staff required to grow the number of spaces, while maintaining the excellent care parents rightly expect.
"These issues are notably absent from both UCP and Alberta NDP platforms," Generation Squeeze said.
It said a variety of policy adaptations are needed to improve work-life balance, starting with better leave provisions following the birth of a baby.
"At the moment, benefits are too low, don’t cover all families, and don’t adequately encourage parents to share the time so that moms and dads can spend more time with their newborn," Generation Squeeze said.
"Young families would also benefit from policies that facilitate finding and maintaining a healthy balance between family and work commitments. This includes measures to support more flexible work times and locations, and exploring shorter work weeks that challenge current norms around full-time work."
Generation Squeeze said although the population espouses family values, Canadian workplace standards don’t deliver.
"The typical Canadian employee works 300 hours more each year than the typical German or Danish worker for about the same average income, and roughly 200 hours more than the typical employee in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, France and even Britain. That’s five to eight more weeks of work per year," Generation Squeeze said.
"Both the UCP and Alberta NDP are silent on efforts to support more family time at home. Without attention to this — alongside action on child care — there’s real reason to fear that many Alberta families will continue struggling to find the time, money and services needed to raise happy children."
Generation Squeeze said doing little to support people raising families in Alberta is a pathway to poorer health and social outcomes down the road — and a questionable way to attract the workers needed to sustain a diversifying economy.
This is a federal issue. Trudeau controls this in my opinion and you know how that goes.
The fact that the UCP is looking to significantly lower the general tax rates will help my family considerably.
