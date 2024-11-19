Sunshine Oilsands ordered to suspend operations over compliance failures

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an enforcement order against Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., requiring the company to suspend its operations, address site safety concerns, and post a security deposit following repeated regulatory violations.The order, issued on November 14, mandates Sunshine Oilsands to take immediate actions to prevent risks to public safety and the environment. These actions include:Suspending all wells, facilities, and pipelines.Reporting any hazards that could pose safety or environmental risks.Ensuring all containment devices and equipment are emptied, depressurized, and winterized to AER standards.Submitting a plan to demonstrate ongoing care and management of the company’s sites.Posting a security deposit of $6,091,318, representing the full estimated inactive liability for its operations.The AER emphasized that the measures are necessary to ensure the company’s sites do not endanger the public or environment. Sunshine Oilsands has faced ongoing compliance issues and delays in addressing regulatory requirements, prompting this decisive action.Failure to meet the conditions outlined in the order could lead to further enforcement, including an abandonment order for the company’s assets.