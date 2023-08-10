Church service

Church service 

 Courtesy Wikipedia

The Supreme Court of Canada has decided to not hear the case of three British Columbia churches that were challenging the prohibition of in-person religious services imposed by the provincial government. 

“We are disappointed that the Supreme Court of Canada has declined our application for leave to appeal in this matter,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) Litigation Director Marty Moore in a Thursday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

bmatkin
bmatkin

If this is so, that the SC ofCanada will not hear human rights cases, then it is up to the provinces to fix the mess.

How? You start arresting those who ordered the human rights abuses and force the court to hear it from a different point of reference.

If I were Moe or Danielle I would seize all of big Pharmas Canadian assets and sue the CDC in the US along with any regulatory agency in Canada that allowed the lies to go forth.

Pfizer never said the vax would stop the spread, that was govt. health agencies that said that. Why?

Go after those people. They may never get to Alberta to be arrested but it would certainly give the perps pause.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Our Charter as been destroyed by Trudeau's woke Supreme Court. What a dereliction of duty not to take the case!! Freedom of Religion is the very first human right that should be protected.

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

...unfortunately our Supreme Court has a majority of bought and paid for liberal idiots!!! TRUDEAU MUST GO!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.