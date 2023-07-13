Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem
Image courtesy of CBC

Interest rates will remain high until 2024, the highest they have been in 22 years, according to Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Macklem said the consistently high prices of groceries had “surprised” him.

(8) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The main driver of the Cost of Living in Canada aka Devaluation of our Currency is the Federal Govt & their Insane Spending over the last 8 years. Dopy Canadians elected the Trust Funder without a friggin clue and now they are paying the price.

When the Federal Lieberal Party with the help of the Dippers add well over a TRILLION DOLLARS to the countries Debt . . . by Printing & Borrowing . . . the Dollars you have in your hand are worth less. Everything goes UP . . .

Interest Rates should have been going up slowly over 10 years ago . . . hanging around Zero % for so long only encouraged the Govt to Borrow & Spend. Most folks on this Thread grew up paying Interest Rates of 8, 9, 10 or even 12% . . . and now they are complaining about 5% Prime rate?

The BoC was Late to react . . . trying to fix a problem that it helped to create.

The Federal Govt has completely failed Canooks by throwing 10s of Billions at every Clown Cause around the Globe from Ukraine, to the Klimate Nonsense, to the feckless UN. None of which benefits hard working Canadians, who are becoming an endangered species as Justin imports Millions of 3rd world grifters into the country on your nickel who have driven up Rents & made finding accommodations much more difficult.

Canada is circling the Drain . . . but still Dumb Canooks will argue that Jr. is doing a great job . . .

kmb
kmb

Macklem says: “What is inflation? Inflation is a generalized increase in prices.” The head of the Bank of Canada doesn't understand inflation. Inflation is an expansion of money supply and credit. Period. The result is an increase in the cost of goods because too much money is chasing the same amount of goods. Increasing interest rates to slow the economy just results in less goods. But it does slow down the growth of credit...except for Governments who are running massive deficits. Governments need to balance their budgets to stop inflation and then increasing interest rates can impact the growth of credit. The BoC efforts are going to fail. Furthermore the Government needs to cut taxes that add to cost...prime example being the carbon tax.

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

The sole job of the BoC is to manage the money supply to maintain inflation at about 2%. At this, Macklem and his colleagues have been an abysmal failure. And yet they continue to retain their jobs and have suffered no loss of income or perks. I guess weather forecasting isn’t the only job where you can be 100% wrong and still keep your job. Heck, these days, weather forecasters are doing a darn sight better than Mecklem and the BoC folks!

retiredpop
retiredpop

Macklem is another elitist who has no clue about cost of living. For him to be surprised by the cost of groceries says it all. The underlying cause of this country's inflation is the carbon taxes imposed by the Liberals. It doesn't take a very big brain to figure that out but apparently Macklem can't.

reallynotreally
reallynotreally

Surprised food has increased in price?? I am no economist but when you increase the cost of energy with a tax and destabilize energy systems with so called green tech. every thing costs more, period

John1963
John1963

When the only tool you have in your toolbox is a hammer, every problem is a nail

Raising interest rates will do nothing to address this issue, as there are multiple factors causing inflation right now. High Real Estate Values, businesses that do not own their inventory (interest costs on inventory), just in time delivery, high levels of imports from other countries with rising costs, high fuel costs for trucks, profit taking by large investment firms, ..........

Marv
Marv

Inflation is a tax on the working class and feeds the ruling class. Bank of Canada is full of 💩

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Agreed.

