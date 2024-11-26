Surrey RCMP busts cannabis distribution network, seizes drugs, machine guns, and cash

A large illicit cannabis distribution operation has been dismantled in Surrey, with police seizing hundreds of pounds of cannabis, psilocybin, firearms, and cash following a months-long investigation, according to Surrey RCMP.The investigation began in early September when officers responded to reports of cannabis being illegally shipped from a north Surrey business. During an initial visit, police confiscated four large boxes of cannabis. On September 29, RCMP intercepted another shipment at the same location, seizing 170 pounds of vacuum-sealed cannabis.On October 10, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300-block of Stevens Dr. in West Vancouver. A 29-year-old man was arrested, and police seized:$145,000 in cashOver 1,000 psilocybin chocolate bars and 4 kilograms of psilocybin700 pounds of dried cannabis in various stages of packagingThree shotguns, three submachine guns, and ammunitionCpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, highlighted the risks associated with illegal cannabis products. “Illegal cannabis is not tested or quality controlled and may contain harmful levels of contaminants,” said Sangha.The investigation remains ongoing, with officers continuing to target individuals involved in the illegal drug trade in the community. “Targeting offenders involved in the illegal drug trade in our community continues to be a top priority for the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit,” added Sangha.No additional arrests or charges have been announced.