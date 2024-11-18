Surrey RCMP investigating homicide following violent altercation

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a homicide following a violent altercation involving two large groups of men on the Sunday evening.At approximately 9:52 p.m., police responded to reports of a physical altercation between two groups outside a business near 102 Ave. and City Parkway in Surrey. By the time officers arrived, the groups had fled the scene.Shortly afterward, RCMP received a report of an injured man in the area of 67b Avenue and 146 Street. Despite efforts by BC Emergency Health Services and the Surrey Fire Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.IHIT has taken over the investigation in collaboration with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the altercation or has video footage of the incident to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).