Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A suspected serial killer has been arrested over the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island.
Sources toldthe New York Post on Friday, New York City architect Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested after being matched to DNA. Police officers swarmed his house on First Avenue in Massapequa Park on Friday.
Another source said the suspect is due in court later Friday.
The Post's source said the arrest is tied to the Gilgo Four — women found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in 2010 — and not the other six murdered people who were later eyed as possible connections.
New York State and Suffolk County Police — at the scene since the early hours — did not confirm the arrest Friday, but they teased upcoming press conferences.
Heuermann is the owner and founder of New York City architecture company RH Consultants and Associates, which counts Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment and American Airlines as clients.
Heuermann said in an interview with Bonjour Realty about a year ago he was “born and raised on Long Island.”
“I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987, a very long time,” said Heuermann.
Investigators swarmed Heuermann’s home and removed a cooler at one point.
“He seemed like a regular neighbour,” said Barry Auslander. “I never thought he was anything but a businessman; average guy who had a family and went to work.”
Fears of a serial killer emerged when the body of New York City resident Melissa Barthelemy, 24, was found along Ocean Parkway in 2010 — with the remains of three other women found in the following days.
The Gilgo Four — Barthelemy and New York City residents Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found whole, wrapped in burlap about 200 metres apart from each other on the beach.
By 2011, the number of bodies had climbed to 10 — eight women, an unidentified man and a toddler.
These bodies were found during a search for missing Jersey City sex worker Shannan Gilbert, whose body was not uncovered until 2011 — one year after the Gilgo Four.
Gilbert’s family’s lawyer John Ray said he “had a very strong, credible tip that they were about to close in on an arrest.”
However, Ray confirmed he had not heard any official statements from investigators.
“We’re pleased if they actually managed to find somebody that can be tagged for this,” he said.
“We’re pleased that something is finally occurring, because we’ve been frustrated.”
