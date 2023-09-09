Switzerland
As the Trudeau government considers extending the $600 million media bailout other countries such as Switzerland allowed the public to vote on supporting the media with tax dollars and they rejected it.

In February of 2022, Swiss voters rejected a 150 million Swiss francs (approximately $230,000,000 CDN) media bailout fund, which would have provided funding to newspapers and TV and radio stations.

guest399
guest399

Switzerland has referendums on almost everything. It is a much better run country than Canada is.

