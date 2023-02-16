Trees

By Dave Naylor

 By Dave Naylor

Cabinet is off to a slow start on the 2019 promise by then-Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to plant two billion trees. Authorities complained seedlings take too long to grow, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The Department of Natural Resources will consolidate and validate the data and is expected to publicly disclose the results of the 2022 tree planting season in late spring of 2023,” staff wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. The department said it knew of 28,891,585 tree plantings to date. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson had claimed 30,000,000 were planted.

