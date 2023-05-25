Target

 Courtesy Google Maps

The Target retail chain in the US lost US$9 billion in market value since angry social media users called for a boycott of the Minneapolis-based retailer over its rollout of the “PRIDE” collection featuring LGBTQ-friendly clothing for children, reports The New York Post.

Just one week ago, prior to the call for a boycott, the company’s stock closed at US $160.96 per share, giving it a market capitalization of US$74.3 billion.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(6) comments

Mollydogg
Mollydogg

same results could/should probably happen with every; WEF supporting

Corporation.

Report Add Reply
Mollydogg
Mollydogg

Better turn the "Wokeness" around fast.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

It is encouraging to see consumers going after companies that choose to be woke. Gender ideology is destructive and needs to be stopped.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

This is encouraging. Vote this garbage out with your wallet (and purse LOL)!

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

That’s some good news. Now we know we vote with our wallets.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

The fight to hold government officials to account over their demand that we actively participate in the sex-based fantasies, fetishes and proclivities of the gay/transgender crowd will be difficult.

However, we can make a difference if we scorn the products of EVERY company that adopts the woke agenda.

Report Add Reply

