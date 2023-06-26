Newly-released records reveal that Canadian diplomats stationed overseas have spent $139,000 on circus tickets, concerts, and galas.
In her 2023 Budget, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed a 15% reduction in unnecessary expenditures to demonstrate the cabinet's commitment to being “fiscally responsible.”
“Savings will come from government operations,” Freeland told reporters on March 28.
“I think those savings are eminently obtainable … really important to be a fiscally responsible government.”
In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, the department of Foreign Affairs revealed that diplomats spent $139,114 on circus tickets and various other perks since May 1, 2019.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the 11-page list of ticket purchases was made available in response to the request from Conservative MP Doug Shipley (Barrie-Springwater, ON).
Shipley specifically wanted all information “with regard to government expenditures on gala or concert tickets.”
The spending covered tickets to Cirque du Soleil performances in Lisbon, Madrid, New York City, and Vilnius, totalling $13,055. The Ambassador in Serbia charged $895 for attending a Bryan Adams concert. Additionally, diplomats charged $475 for attending a block party in Bangkok.
Canada’s Ambassador in Colombo billed $3,018 to attend a dance party and banquet “to celebrate 15 years of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer activism” in Sri Lanka. Other diplomats charged to attend plays in Prague and concerts in Budapest and Zagreb.
In her budget titled A Made in Canada Plan, Freeland stated that she would achieve savings of $14 billion through internal spending cuts, specifically targeting travel spending and other non-essential perks.
“Does that include layoffs or hiring freezes?” asked a reporter.
“No, it does not,” replied Freeland.
During his testimony on April 18 at the Senate National Finance committee, Budget Officer Yves Giroux stated that he did not see any evidence of reductions in unnecessary federal spending.
“With successive governments having announced reductions in travel expenditures, if we followed all these commitments throughout the years, the Ottawa airport should be closed by now,” said Giroux.
“It’s still open.”
“Has the government lost control of its expenditures?” asked Sen. Clément Gignac (QC).
“Good point,” replied Giroux.
“Has the government lost control of its spending? I don’t know if they have lost control, but I can certainly say expenditures are rising at a sustained rate,” said Giroux.
“If you plot this on a graph and look at the trend, over the next three years, we see the trend line going in one direction.”
“Was there enough wiggle room for unforeseen events?” asked Sen. Tony Loffreda (QC).
“With the level of spending the government is incurring, every time the government spends a bit more, it gives itself less and less flexibility to face unforeseen events such as a potential financial crisis,” replied Giroux.
