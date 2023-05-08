Senior Sex Show
The Trudeau government spent $12,520 to finance stage productions featuring senior citizens from other countries sharing sexual stories with live audiences.

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

Every performance showcases a group of seniors sharing their real-life sexual encounters, with various experiences and stories, including “first time, best time, worst time, last time.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

CN
CN

There are no words.

