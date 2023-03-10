Franco Terrazzano

Franco Terrazzano

 Courtesy Cory Morgan/Western Standard

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to balance the books and cut taxes when she tables Budget 2023 March 28. 

“Freeland could balance the budget and provide tax relief with modest spending restraint,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Balance the budget? You be funny guy! Who was it said, "...the budget will balance itself."?

Besides, if you balance the budget, you can't continue to usurp freedoms and wealth from the proles, and you can't succeed with the WEF's 'Great Reset', where 'You will own nothing and be happy (or else)!'

Castreau WILL drive Canaduh into insolvency, to become a failed state, where he thinks he'll be Emperor over Canaduh in a world run by the WEF. He's not bright enough to realize that he'll be tossed aside by them for any indiscretion.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.