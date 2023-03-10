The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to balance the books and cut taxes when she tables Budget 2023 March 28.
“Freeland could balance the budget and provide tax relief with modest spending restraint,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano in a Friday press release.
“A balanced budget means less debt for Canadian kids and grandkids to pay back, less money wasted on interest charges, and room to cut taxes.”
The CTF’s pre-budget submission recommends balancing the budget in 2023-2024 by bringing program spending to pre-pandemic levels in 2018-2019, adjusted upward for inflation and population growth. The Canadian government was spending all-time highs before the pandemic in 2018-2019.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer’s (PBO) latest fiscal update projected the deficit to increase to $43 billion in 2023.
A poll done by Leger said 74% of Canadians feel the average family is overtaxed.
The CTF testified at the House of Commons and Senate finance committees to outline a plan to balance the budget.
Terrazzano said Canadians “pay too much tax because the government wastes too much money.”
“Canadians are struggling to fill their cars with gasoline and pay for ground beef at the grocery store because Ottawa is spending like crazy and raising taxes,” he said.
The CTF called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rein in government spending following the PBO’s report showing large deficits for years to come on March 2.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Balance the budget? You be funny guy! Who was it said, "...the budget will balance itself."?
Besides, if you balance the budget, you can't continue to usurp freedoms and wealth from the proles, and you can't succeed with the WEF's 'Great Reset', where 'You will own nothing and be happy (or else)!'
Castreau WILL drive Canaduh into insolvency, to become a failed state, where he thinks he'll be Emperor over Canaduh in a world run by the WEF. He's not bright enough to realize that he'll be tossed aside by them for any indiscretion.
