Taxpayers face lengthy delays in CRA responses, most waiting over 50 days

Taxpayers in Canada are experiencing significant delays in receiving responses from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), with an average wait time of eight weeks for replies to emails or letters, recent records reveal. Blacklock's Reporter says while the precise frequency of incorrect information in these responses remains undisclosed, concerns over the timeliness and accuracy of CRA communications persist.In an Inquiry Of Ministry presented in the Commons, the CRA stated, “Eighty percent of the Agency’s responses are customized to individual taxpayers and therefore require a careful and thorough investigation and analysis before being written.” This meticulous approach, the Agency asserts, aims to address inquiries effectively and rectify any errors encountered.The volume of communications received by the Agency is substantial, averaging 9,085 inquiries from taxpayers annually, encompassing letters, faxes, and emails, according to the Inquiry.However, the duration for replies has seen a significant increase, averaging 53 days last year, nearly double the 28-day average reported in 2019. The reasons behind this surge were not provided, prompting Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, Ont.) to request clarification on the average response time.In some instances, taxpayers endured waits exceeding six months for a response, with two cases in 2017 reportedly taking more than two years, as disclosed by the Agency. The current backlog includes correspondence dating back to November 16, 2022.Despite allocating $4.5 million annually and assigning 50 full-time employees to address correspondence, the CRA has not disclosed the frequency of incorrect information in its replies.This delay in response time echoes findings from a 2017 audit, which revealed a concerning three in ten chance of taxpayers receiving inaccurate advice when contacting the Agency. Then-Auditor General Michael Ferguson criticized the CRA for underestimating the prevalence of errors, citing instances where incorrect information was provided to auditors posing as taxpayers.The implications of erroneous advice are significant, with taxpayers potentially facing adverse consequences for acting upon misinformation. However, in 2017 testimony at the Commons public accounts committee, CRA managers asserted that the Agency was not liable for costs or damages resulting from incorrect advice, sparking concerns over accountability and consumer protection.