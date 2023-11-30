Taxpayers foot $116,000 bill for barely used 'energy coach' initiative

The City of Saskatoon has given just three "energy coaching sessions" even though they spent over $116,000 on the program, as shown in documents the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) obtained.“The city needs to scrap this project before any more taxpayers’ dollars are flushed down the low-flow toilet,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of CTF.“Clearly, bureaucrats are the ones that need coaching on how to stop wasting money.”With money from the federal government's Green Municipal Fund, the City of Saskatoon started energy coaching services in March 2023.According to the documents, they've only had three energy coaching sessions.The online video meetings suggest improving insulation, new windows, or changing old furnaces. You can find this information online for free in just a few seconds.So far, the city used $82,000 to run the program and $34,000 on advertising.The purchase order says the city might pay a consulting company up to $350,000 for this project.The City of Saskatoon is currently in the middle of budget negotiations, which might stick Saskatoon residents with a record-high property tax hike.“Instead of helping to cut our energy bills by scrapping the carbon tax, the federal government is handing out money for programs that no one is using,” said Haubrich. “An easy way for both the city and the feds to help Saskatoon residents afford their energy costs is to stop taking so much out of their pockets in taxes to pay for useless programs like this.”