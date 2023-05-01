The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the government to explain why they are giving PSAC members a $2,500 lump sum payment, as it will approximately pay for the eight workdays missed during their strike.
“The lost salary for eight days of striking is up to $2,300 for PSAC bureaucrats and just by coincidence the government is giving these bureaucrats a $2,500 lump sum payment,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“The government needs to explain why it’s giving PSAC bureaucrats a lump-sum payment that neatly covers the cost for eight days of striking.”
The government of Canada announced on Monday that it had reached a preliminary agreement with PSAC.
According to PSAC, the wage increase totals are “12.6% compounded over the life of the agreement from 2021-2024 … as well as a pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment.”
“The majority of full-time [PSAC] employees in the PA, TC, SV, and EB groups earn between $50,000 and $75,000,” according to the government.
For example, if a PSAC employee on strike earns $75,000. They would lose about $2,300 for the eight days of missed work. Therefore, the lump sum payment of $2,500 will cover the entire eight days of lost salary for PSAC strikers, according to the CTF.
Taxpayers must pay $300 million for the lump sum payment given to PSAC's 120,000 employees.
“Taxpayers should never have to pay for bureaucrats to go on strike,” Terrazzano said.
“It sure looks like PSAC’s strike cost taxpayers $300 million.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
