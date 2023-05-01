PSAC picket line
Image courtesy of PSAC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the government to explain why they are giving PSAC members a $2,500 lump sum payment, as it will approximately pay for the eight workdays missed during their strike.

Franco Terrazzano

“The lost salary for eight days of striking is up to $2,300 for PSAC bureaucrats and just by coincidence the government is giving these bureaucrats a $2,500 lump sum payment,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

