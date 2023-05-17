The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the federal government to stop letting the governor general charge taxpayers for their clothing expenses.
“The feds need to rein in the governor general’s out-of-control expenses,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“Canada’s governor general already takes a $342,100 salary every year so they can pay for their own clothes.”
Julie Payette and Mary Simon, former governor generals, charged taxpayers over $88,000 for their clothing, which they can keep.
This includes expensive items like a $680 top, $590 dress pants, $20 T-shirts, a $160 scarf, and $1,064 boots.
“While some of the items were worn for specific ceremonies connected to the governor general’s role, many others appear to be clothing for personal or day-to-day business use,” according to the National Post (NP).
During their five-year term, a governor general can charge taxpayers up to $130,000 in clothing expenses.
“The prime minister and most of his cabinet have not expensed any clothing to taxpayers since 2017, but for two exceptions: former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould expensed lawyers’ robes in 2017 and minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge expensed steel-toed boots earlier this year,” reported the NP.
The yearly pay of the governor general is $342,100, which is approximately $40,000 higher annual compensation than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Many Canadians are actually stressed about the price of clothing, but the governor general isn’t one of them,” said Terrazzano.
“If the prime minister and ministers can pay for their own clothes, then surely governors general can too.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
