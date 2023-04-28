More than 100,000 government workers earned a salary of $100,000 or more last year.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) obtained a government document through an Access to Information request, which showed 102,761 federal workers earned more than $100,000 in 2022.
Overall, taxpayers paid $13.4 billion to those government workers.
“Taxpayers can’t afford more bureaucrats taking six-figure salaries,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“The feds must take air out of the ballooning bureaucracy.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the number of federal government workers earning six-figure salaries has increased by 33,754.
Since 2015, the number of federal government workers earning $100,000 or more has increased by 136%.
The data was found through anAccess to Information request. The CTF acquired data on the number of federal employees earning more than $100,000 per year from 2015 to 2022.
In August 2022, the CTF urged the federal government to create an annual “sunshine list” to reveal the number of employees earning six-figure salaries.
All provincial governments, except Prince Edward Island and Quebec, share compensation disclosure lists with their taxpayers.
“The federal government must be transparent with taxpayers about bureaucrat pay and that means publishing a sunshine list,” said Terrazzano.
“We pay the bills and we deserve to know how many six-figure bureaucrats we’re paying for.”
According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, when considering pay, pension, paid time off, shift premiums and other benefits, the average compensation for a full-time federal employee is $125,300.
Statistics Canada's data showed in 2022, the average annual salary for all full-time workers was approximately $64,000.
The Fraser Institute (FI), an independent and non-partisan think tank, published a report on April 18 that revealed government workers earn “an 8.5% wage premium, on average, over their private-sector counterparts.”
Also, the FI report said “the available data on non-wage benefits suggest that the government sector enjoys an advantage over the private sector” from perks, such as pensions and paid time off.
“Enough is enough, taxpayers are tapped out,” said Terrazzano.
“The bloated bureaucracy doesn’t deserve a penny more from taxpayers.”
Over 120,000 federal workers, who are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), are on strike.
Additionally, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees represented by the PSAC Union of Taxation Employees have also gone on strike.
PSAC is demanding a salary increase of up to 47% over three years and several non-wage benefits.
The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat projected meeting PSAC's demands would result in a cost of $9.3 billion for taxpayers over three years.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
