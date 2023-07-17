CTF Debt Clock Riders Game 5
Image courtesy of CTF

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Federal Debt Clock was at the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Saturday, letting the fans know the amount of Canadian debt and what each person owes.

CTF Debt Clock Riders Game 2

Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director of CTF, told fans that “every single hour, the national debt increases by $4.5 million because the federal government refuses to get its act together and stop the spending spree.

CTF Debt Clock Riders Game 1
CTF Debt Clock Riders Game 4

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Unlike climate change this is a real threat to Canadian people.

