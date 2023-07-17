Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Federal Debt Clock was at the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Saturday, letting the fans know the amount of Canadian debt and what each person owes.
Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director of CTF, told fans that “every single hour, the national debt increases by $4.5 million because the federal government refuses to get its act together and stop the spending spree.”
“Every Canadian now owes over $30,000 in just federal government debt,” said Haubrich.
Haubrich said that “because the government didn't manage the budget well and didn’t reduce the debt, they will have to spend over $44 billion just on interest payments for the debt this year.”
The CTF let Riders fans know that just the interest payments on the federal debt are twice the Saskatchewan government's entire budget.
“This amount is twice as much as what the whole government of Saskatchewan spends in one year,” said Haubrich.
In comparison, the Saskatchewan government ran a surplus in the last two years and paid down over $2 billion of provincial debt.
The payments do not pay down any of the principal, just the interest charges.
“These interest payments aren't used to pay down the debt either,” said Haubrich.
“It simply goes to pay the interest on the government's poor fiscal decisions, not to programs, not to tax cuts, but just to pay the interest.”
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to cut back and stop the federal government's dive into debt,” said Haubrich.
The CTF Federal Debt clock continues its tour across Canada.
Unlike climate change this is a real threat to Canadian people.
