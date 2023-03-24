Justin Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reimburse the public for the $6,000 per night hotel room in London that Trudeau used during his Queen Elizabeth II funeral trip.

Corinthia London

Corinthia London 

“Trudeau should have been upfront with taxpayers about the bill from day one,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

Boris Hall
The unhinged psychotic pedophile just rubs it in our faces knowing that EVERY Canadian institution is so corrupt he can literally murder babies on live television and they will let him get away with it

Report Add Reply
Raz
I agree, but $30,000 isn't going to F all for Canadians.

Report Add Reply
lane1
I think we should be more worried about the billions they’re spending on trying to get us to net zero!! If we would take a quarter of what he’s spent on his green dream there would be no homeless or hungry Canadians. STOP AND REALLY THINK ABOUT THAT!!!

Report Add Reply
guest326
With the price of fuel, food and hotels I have to sleep in my truck on my trips south.

Report Add Reply
guest50
Trudeau should definitely repay the hotel room.

However, he should also repay taxpayers for Sophie's use of the cottage at Harrington Lake.

The Prime Minister and his family have no right to two taxpayer funded homes.

I really don't care if Sophie hates Ottawa, Rideau cottage or she just hates Justin. Two official homes is a bit much. Are taxpayers subsidizing Justin alimony/child support payments?

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Imagine staying in that dowdy, dated room at $6000/nite. I would not have paid $300.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
I was just on my first trip to Europe and was shocked at how small the hotel rooms were. Very different from here.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Entitled lil sh*t!

Report Add Reply

