The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reimburse the public for the $6,000 per night hotel room in London that Trudeau used during his Queen Elizabeth II funeral trip.
“Trudeau should have been upfront with taxpayers about the bill from day one,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“Struggling Canadians should have never been forced to pay for the lavish luxury hotel suite when there were less expensive options.”
On Thursday evening, it became public that Trudeau stayed at the Corinthia London Hotel in the $6,000 per night river suite, which includes a butler.
The river suite cost $30,000 for Trudeau’s five nights visit to London, England.
“Several top-shelf hotels including The Four Seasons, The Langham, The Savoy, even the Shangri La all offer lower prices than the Corinthia,” according to the Toronto Sun newspaper.
“The river suite is promoted as having views of the River Thames and coming with ‘complimentary butler service’ and a guest bathroom.”
After access to information requests by the CTF blacked out Justin Trudeau’s name, the CTF took the Office of the Information Commissioner to court to force the Trudeau government to disclose the individuals who stayed at the river suite.
Also, on Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden arrived in Canada.
“Trudeau knew he was going to lose in court and be forced to tell taxpayers the truth, that’s why he’s trying to bury the story just as Biden comes to town,” said Terrazzano.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
The unhinged psychotic pedophile just rubs it in our faces knowing that EVERY Canadian institution is so corrupt he can literally murder babies on live television and they will let him get away with it
I agree, but $30,000 isn't going to F all for Canadians.
I think we should be more worried about the billions they’re spending on trying to get us to net zero!! If we would take a quarter of what he’s spent on his green dream there would be no homeless or hungry Canadians. STOP AND REALLY THINK ABOUT THAT!!!
With the price of fuel, food and hotels I have to sleep in my truck on my trips south.
Trudeau should definitely repay the hotel room.
However, he should also repay taxpayers for Sophie's use of the cottage at Harrington Lake.
The Prime Minister and his family have no right to two taxpayer funded homes.
I really don't care if Sophie hates Ottawa, Rideau cottage or she just hates Justin. Two official homes is a bit much. Are taxpayers subsidizing Justin alimony/child support payments?
Imagine staying in that dowdy, dated room at $6000/nite. I would not have paid $300.
I was just on my first trip to Europe and was shocked at how small the hotel rooms were. Very different from here.
Entitled lil sh*t!
