News

Teachers federation dissatisfied with new Sask education funding

Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill speaks to reporters while Saskatchewan Teachers Federation president Samantha Becotte watches in the background (March 7, 2024)
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill speaks to reporters while Saskatchewan Teachers Federation president Samantha Becotte watches in the background (March 7, 2024)Lee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan Teachers Federation
Carla Beck
Premier Scott Moe
Jeremy Cockrill
Saskatchewan School Boards Association
Samantha Becotte

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news