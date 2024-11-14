Teens arrested in plot to murder Jews in Ottawa

RCMP have announced the arrest two teenagers in connection with a plot to bomb a pro-Israel rally in Ottawa. Bomb making materials and equipment were seized from the suspects, who were arrested in December 2023 and February of this year through multiple investigations.“The suspected terrorists have ties to ISIS, and this is now the third instance of a terror plot against the Jewish community with ties to this terrorist organization,” said several MPs, including Conservative Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St.Paul) in a letter to Liberal MP Ron McKinnon (Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam) chairman of Ottawa’s Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, urging him to call a meeting.The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the release of information regarding the individuals, wrote RCMP in a press release. However, charges include conspiring and agreeing to commit murder in association with a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda, and facilitating terrorist activity by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm. “The RCMP is concerned with the growing trend of violent extremism, in particular, the increase in youth involvement,” said RCMP.“Online radicalization continues to be a concern, not only related to terrorism, but also in the broader area of grievance-based violence.” According to Statistics Canada, hate crimes have skyrocketed 251% under Justin Trudeau and in 2024, 66% of hate crimes religious motives were directed towards the Jewish community. “It is becoming increasingly clear that Canada is a high priority target for ISIS inspired terrorists,” said MPs in the letter.RCMP said people in positions of authority - parents, guardians, coaches and teachers should be vigilant in detecting anything that may be of a concern, particularly with the proliferation of on-line platforms, which can be influential both in a pro-social and a positive way, but also can influence anti-social behaviour.“Young people need to be encouraged and empowered to take steps to identify inappropriate content and take steps to alert others,” said RCMP.