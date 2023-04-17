According to a senior Liberal aide, there were no discussions about removing a Toronto candidate for the 2021 election due to allegations of secret contacts with Chinese Communist agents.
“I was never involved in a conversation on the subject,” Katie Telford, the prime minister’s chief of staff, said when questioned regarding MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON).
“There was no conversation I was part of on this subject,” Telford testified Friday at the House Affairs committee. Telford added she discussed all important matters with the prime minister.
“I know if it had ever been brought to my attention, if it was ever brought to the prime minister’s attention that there was something being missed, we would have acted on it,” said Telford. “I would have ensured he knew about it and I know he would have acted on it.”
Dong quit the Liberal caucus on March 22 following a Global News report he was in personal contact with China’s Consul in Toronto. Dong acknowledged the two spoke privately.
Global News on Feb. 24 named Dong as a “witting affiliate in China’s interference networks” who had been under surveillance by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service since 2019.
Dong was born in Shanghai and formerly worked as marketing director for the Canada-Shanghai Business Association, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Did you recommend to the prime minister against removing the candidate from Don Valley North?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
“I am not quite sure what is being referred to,” replied Telford.
“The question is exactly as stated…,” asked Barrett.
“What I can say is I was never involved in a conversation on the subject,” replied Telford.
“Conversations did occur?” asked Barrett.
“No, I’m saying I was not privy to a conversation. I don’t have an answer for you on this because there was no conversation I was part of on this subject,” replied Telford.
Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB) told the House Affairs committee that China’s Consul did participate in the 2021 campaign.
“Ten weeks before the 2021 election, Bob Saroya, then-MP for Markham-Unionville, received a cryptic and threatening text message from Beijing’s Consul General in Toronto suggesting he would no longer be a member of Parliament after the 2021 election,” said Cooper.
“Were you, the prime minister or anyone in the Prime Minister’s Office briefed or otherwise have knowledge about that text message?” asked MP Cooper.
“I can’t speak to that information,” replied Telford.
Two-term Conservative MP Saroya (Markham-Unionville, ON) was defeated in 2021. Saroya lost the riding by 2,999 votes to Liberal candidate Paul Chiang, a former York Region Regional Police sergeant.
All opposition party MPs have called for a public inquiry to investigate allegations of Chinese Communist agents interfering with the election.
On March 23, the Commons voted 172 to 49 in favour of a complete inquiry led by a judge selected by all House leaders.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
