According to a senior Liberal aide, there were no discussions about removing a Toronto candidate for the 2021 election due to allegations of secret contacts with Chinese Communist agents.

“I was never involved in a conversation on the subject,” Katie Telford, the prime minister’s chief of staff, said when questioned regarding MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON).

