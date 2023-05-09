Parkland County fire official

A Parkland County fire official looks at the damage caused by wildfires near Entwistle.

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Telus will be providing $5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions to local charities and organizations supporting relief efforts and first responders to assist with managing wildfires spreading throughout Alberta. 

“Our team is deeply saddened by the widespread wildfires across Alberta and our thoughts are with those impacted by this disaster,” said Telus President and CEO Darren Entwistle in a Monday press release.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.