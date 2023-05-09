Telus will be providing $5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions to local charities and organizations supporting relief efforts and first responders to assist with managing wildfires spreading throughout Alberta.
“Our team is deeply saddened by the widespread wildfires across Alberta and our thoughts are with those impacted by this disaster,” said Telus President and CEO Darren Entwistle in a Monday press release.
“... it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million, as wildfires continue to ravage many parts of our province.”
The release said Telus technicians continue to work around the clock to maintain critical infrastructure and network connectivity under the most challenging of conditions to ensure Albertans and first responders stay connected. It said the efforts include ensuring emergency generators are running for cell sites to provide wireless coverage throughout Alberta.
A portable cell tower was placed outside Drayton Valley for evacuees and first responders to stay connected. Telus is deploying extra network technology to evacuation centres such as Smart Hubs and power banks so every one can stay connected to their loved ones.
The release went on to say various Telus entities are committing $500,000 to help evacuees and Albertans in need through local relief efforts, mental health supports, emergency care, and providing food and supplies to affected areas.
It added Telus Health initiated a free community crisis hotline available 24/7 to all Canadians at 1-844-751-2133 and is providing support through the Employee Assistance Program help line.
Telus notified affected customers it will be waiving all domestic voice, text, and data overage fees, allowing them to stay connected with loved ones.
Telus Health and Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods are providing complimentary mental health supports for farmers and in-kind veterinary care for cattle.
The release continued by saying the Telus Friendly Future Foundation (TFFF) activated a text-to-donate fundraising campaign where customers can text DONATE to 41010 to give $20 to TFFF to support registered charities providing wildfire relief across the province.
It said Telus team members are contributing to the TFFF, which Telus is triple-matching to support Alberta fire relief efforts.
Telus Community Ambassadors delivered disaster kits with essential items such as bandages, USB car chargers, and flashlights to support evacuees from Brazeau County and Drayton Valley.
Additionally, it's engaged with evacuated indigenous communities to understand their needs and supply necessities such as water, diapers, and non-perishable food items.
“I am grateful to our team for continuing to demonstrate that when things are at their worst, Canadians can count on Telus to be at its very best, offering our resources and human compassion to help our fellow citizens in need,” said Entwistle.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered a $3,500 one-time emergency financial assistance payment for a family of four that's been evacuated because of the wildfires on Monday.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
