The Westminster Kennel Club crowned a first-ever champion Tuesday, as Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, named for the late rock ’n roll legend, out-showed more than 2,500 dogs in 210 breeds and varieties, taking home the Best in Show trophy.
It’s the first win for a petit basset griffon Vendéen at the world’s most prestigious dog show, a breed originally from France and traditionally rabbit-hunters.
The breed’s name, usually shortened to PBGV, means ‘low-lying, wire-haired dog from the Vendée region.’
PBGVs are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country, according to recent American Kennel Club rankings, reports the New York Post, adding, “If Buddy Holly was feeling the pressure, he wasn’t letting it show ahead of finals. Instead, he seemed more concerned late Tuesday afternoon with playing with his people and rejecting the notion of a nap in his crate.”
“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” handler and co-owner Janice Hayes said. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. He just screams PBGV. They’re just very independent, but very charming and just silly. Their goal is to make you laugh every day.”
Buddy Holly has also lived and competed in his native United Kingdom and in Ireland and Australia and got his name because “he’s a buddy,” said breeder Gavin Robertson.
The pup beat out six other finalists to win the show.
His competitors included Winston, a French bulldog that came in second at Westminster last year, winning last fall’s National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, says the Post.
Now he’s representing the most prevalent dog breed in the United States, as of rankings released in March.
He “just steals your heart,” handler and co-owner Perry Payson said after Winston’s spirited semifinal turn, which included an impromptu leap into a decorative box in the middle of the ring, reports the Post.
Also in the final group was Rummie, a Pekingese that was sniffing around to get the third trophy in 11 years for his small breed.
The others were an Australian shepherd named Ribbon, Cider an English setter, a schnauzer named Monty and an American Staffordshire terrier called Trouble.
Ribbon is “like the fun girl at the party,” handler Jessica Plourde said. Rummie is “true to Pekingese type, lots of carriage, presence, everything in one, here,” said owner and breeder David Fitzpatrick.
“Each Westminster finalist first has bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its group, such as toy dogs or hounds,” reports the Post. “Among the breeds up for semifinal group judging Tuesday night was the newly eligible bracco Italiano, won by a dog co-owned by country music star Tim McGraw.”
The Westminster show, held this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, also includes obedience and agility competitions that are open to mixed-breed dogs.
Besides the chosen finalists, there were other fan favorites, too.
There was the bloodhound that bowed deeply before a judge, the golden retriever cheered by the breed’s many fans, and the spunky German short-haired pointer that did a few leaps before its lap around the ring
Spectators applauded 10-year-old handler Audra Maes and her shiba inu and breeder/owner/handler Alexandria Mitchell and her Ibizan hound.
They made the judge’s first cut, an accomplishment at a show where many exhibitors handle other people’s dogs as a career.
