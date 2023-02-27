The Hill Times
A small Ottawa bi-weekly collected nearly a quarter million in federal funds last fiscal year, the largest sum of any newspaper its size, according to newly released records. Hill Times Publishing Incorporated, an advocate of media subsidies, earlier received an additional $584,318 under a sole-sourced Department of Public Works contract that expires next month, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons detailed values of federal contracts to media companies. Figures were requested by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB) who asked, “With regard to expenditures by government on subscriptions and data access services in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, what are the details of each expenditure?”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Free Canada
Free Canada

People need to wake up. Media is the entity we expect to watch over our politicians because we are all too busy. There for they must not be funded by the government in any way. A Poilievre government must stop funding msm and also put big law in place that makes it against the law. And all msm should be forced to disclose there funding sources each Quarter.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

You scratch my back and I'll praise your corrupt back. Sickening.👎

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The Hill Times is nothing more than a Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition propagandist. Media should not receive as much as a dime of taxpayers' dollars.

John1963
John1963

I think we as Canadians need to have a complete rethink of how we pay for News (reliable information) as the present system is completely broken. Reliable information is required for any country to function, and narrative control means that the information is not reliable. As a citizen, how can I make decisions about anything when I cannot trust the sources. My solution would be to put the power / $$$ in the hands of the citizens of Canada. I would do that by allowing every citizen to designate $100 of their taxes every year to a Canadian Media (Information providing) organization, and make that $$ the sole source of public funding for media. Safeguards required include prohibiting political interference in the distribution of $$$ including who can receive the funds. Perhaps we should also have a referendum in which Canadians get to vote on the question of if governments should even have communications budget. My vote would be for the PMO to have a communications budget of Zero.

