A small Ottawa bi-weekly collected nearly a quarter million in federal funds last fiscal year, the largest sum of any newspaper its size, according to newly released records. Hill Times Publishing Incorporated, an advocate of media subsidies, earlier received an additional $584,318 under a sole-sourced Department of Public Works contract that expires next month, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons detailed values of federal contracts to media companies. Figures were requested by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB) who asked, “With regard to expenditures by government on subscriptions and data access services in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, what are the details of each expenditure?”
Records showed most federal agencies bought low-cost individual subscriptions to publications like the Globe & Mail, The Economist, Wall Street Journal and New York Times. Bulk contracts with the Hill Times awarded through 39 separate departments and agencies totaled $158,432 including $50,833 from the Department of Industry and $14,842 from the Privy Council Office.
Accounts show the bi-weekly last year also received $51,948 in grants from the Department of Canadian Heritage. The separate $584,698 “communications research services” contract with the Department of Public Works expires March 31. The total $794,698 in federal funds is in addition to undisclosed payroll rebates paid to Hill Times Publishing under a federal $595 million media bailout fund.
The weekly earlier joined most other publishers in demanding federal aid. In 2020 it published a commentary claiming that “if current trends continue Canada’s news media will not survive.” “Make no mistake, failing a sizable and swift intervention Canadian media face mass extinction,” said the commentary. “And if that happens the consequences for Canadian democracy now and after the recession would be devastating and permanent.”
The Hill Times in an editorial last December 5 praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “smart,” “compelling” and “in control,” “a relatable character with his sleeves rolled up, ready to chat with his neighbours about the work that needs to be done.” The newspaper last May 16 published a separate commentary announcing “there is every chance the Conservative Party will lose the next election before it is ever called,” adding: “There is much more the prime minister can be proud of in what remains an undefeated record.”
The weekly in 2020 also abruptly apologized and deleted a commentary critical of then-Governor General Julie Payette. “It immediately attracted negative feedback saying that it was wrong,” the editor explained at the time.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
People need to wake up. Media is the entity we expect to watch over our politicians because we are all too busy. There for they must not be funded by the government in any way. A Poilievre government must stop funding msm and also put big law in place that makes it against the law. And all msm should be forced to disclose there funding sources each Quarter.
You scratch my back and I'll praise your corrupt back. Sickening.👎
The Hill Times is nothing more than a Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition propagandist. Media should not receive as much as a dime of taxpayers' dollars.
I think we as Canadians need to have a complete rethink of how we pay for News (reliable information) as the present system is completely broken. Reliable information is required for any country to function, and narrative control means that the information is not reliable. As a citizen, how can I make decisions about anything when I cannot trust the sources. My solution would be to put the power / $$$ in the hands of the citizens of Canada. I would do that by allowing every citizen to designate $100 of their taxes every year to a Canadian Media (Information providing) organization, and make that $$ the sole source of public funding for media. Safeguards required include prohibiting political interference in the distribution of $$$ including who can receive the funds. Perhaps we should also have a referendum in which Canadians get to vote on the question of if governments should even have communications budget. My vote would be for the PMO to have a communications budget of Zero.
