Biden

In a fiery keynote speech to supporters recently, US President Joe Biden accused Trump supporters of "semi-fascism."

 Courtesy CBC

As Senator Ted Cruz tweeted: “Joe Biden's FAA grounded every plane and he says he doesn’t know why. We learned he held classified docs in his private Penn Biden Center office, and he says the news took him by surprise. And his admin floated a gas stove ban & was shamed into retracting. It's just Wednesday.”

And there’s more — more classified documents were found by aides to the president in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration, as first reported by NBC News.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.