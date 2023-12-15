The Surrey break-in before Christmas

Surrey RCMP foiled an attempt to steal toy donations from a non-profit organization in North Surrey early Tuesday morning.Thirteen days until Christmas, when an alarm started to beep,in the 13600-block of 102 Avenue, while the city was asleep.At approximately 2:15 a.m., the call came in,frontline officers showed up to see if anyone was trying to break in.By the back of the building, police observed a man with a cart,he had three large boxes full of toys and was ready to depart.The man was detained and questioned about the toys,he did not say they were for little girls and boys.Police seized the boxes to return to the non-profit organization,the investigation is ongoing as we gather further information.The toys were all saved thanks to the quick response of frontline members,they will surely bring joy that the kids will remember.