THE WATER HAZARD KILLER: Stranger attack at Florida golf course turns deadly

A Florida man stormed a golf course and randomly attacked a duffer — beating him with several clubs before drowning him in a water hazard.Palm Beach Gardens Police chief Dominick Pape said the incident looks like "a random act of violence."The tragedy took place Monday at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club about 1:20 p.m. on the first hole.TMZ reported 36-year-old Junior Boucher was arguing with 65-year-old Brian Hiltebritel ... when they heard Hiltebritel scream out, "He's trying to kill me."Boucher then repeatedly bludgeoned the victim with different clubs before the pair ended up in a water hazard on the hole."Once in the water," TMZ reported officers said a witness told them, "Boucher jumped on top of Hiltebritel and appeared to be choking him. Boucher then got off of Hiltebritel who was no longer moving and retrieved a golf club and struck him repeatedly in the head."Boucher climbed out of the hazard, stripped his wet clothes off and started to walk away.A confrontation occurred when police arrived and they ended up Tasering Boucher before taking him into custody.Police said the killer was reported missing by his family an hour before the golf course incident.