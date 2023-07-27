THEY'RE BACK: Tents already appearing again in cleaned-up Edmonton park

The tents are returning, just days after the City of Edmonton removed a "high risk" homeless camp which took over Mary Burlie Park in Chinatown.
On Monday, crews donned white hazmat suits as the tents were torn down and the items added to a dumpster and city garbage trucks that were brought along.
On Thursday night, roughly five tents were already set back up in the park.
It appears the people now moved into the park did not listen to the message sent by the city with the teardown.
Addiction is a growing concern on the streets of Edmonton, with many people struggling with addiction to drugs, alcohol, or other substances. The consequences can be devastating for themselves and their loved ones.
Experts agree that addiction is a treatable disease and that recovery is possible with the right support and resources.
However, they caution that addiction is a chronic condition that requires ongoing management and support. They urge individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and support as soon as possible to increase their chances of successful recovery.
Many people on the streets of Edmonton find themselves without a place to call home.
"Encampments are a symptom of Edmonton’s shortage of safe, adequate and affordable housing and shelter capacity challenges," City of Edmonton Communications Advisor Noor Al-Henedy told the Western Standard in an exclusive statement on Tuesday.
"The number of Edmontonians experiencing homelessness almost doubled during the pandemic. There are currently more than 3,170 people with no permanent home and more than 666 people are sleeping outside or in shelters on any given night."
It is unclear if the city will return to remove the newly set-up tents.
Al-Henedy said the city has been "monitoring encampment sites" at Mary Burlie Park that abutted adjacent encampment sites on private property for the past few weeks.
"This site was assessed as a high-risk site, and therefore required closure to ensure public safety," Al-Henedy said.
The city told the Western Standard on Thursday that it has cleaned 1,292 encampment sites since Jan. 1.
Regarding garbage collection, the city said it responds to notifications as quickly as possible, as well as proactively keeping on top of emptying receptacles, as cans overflowed in the park.
The city also said it has dedicated crews that work throughout downtown to support its "cleanliness."
"The city announced $2.5 million in funding towards an initiative to enhance clean-up and beautification efforts in the downtown core," the City of Edmonton said.
"The Clean City Initiative runs until Feb. 2024. The initiative will dedicate resources, including additional staff, to increase services such as garbage collection and removal, greenspace maintenance, litter pick up and graffiti clean-up."
