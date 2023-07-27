THEY'RE BACK: Tents already appearing again in cleaned-up Edmonton park

The tents are returning, just days after the City of Edmonton removed a "high risk" homeless camp which took over Mary Burlie Park in Chinatown.

On Monday, crews donned white hazmat suits as the tents were torn down and the items added to a dumpster and city garbage trucks that were brought along.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Another fun little off-shoot of the criminal scamdemic.

Destroy the small businesses.

Give Covid $billion$ to buddies for free.

Inject the Goyim with toxic contagious exosome genetic vaxxx to kill and maim $billion$ more Goyim, for more profit and fun (sicko pedo thoughts).

Crush, steal from and kill the Goyim.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Poverty created by the scam fiat currency system.

First the poor get crushed.

Then the middle class gets crushed.

The, yes you millionaires, will get crushed too.

The bankster/politician/pedo/globalist/scumbag criminals have already stolen $Billion$ and have their yachts fully stocked and ready to sail to their private island.

Sorry SUCKERS!!!!

Don't be a Goyim!!!!!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Brand new tents too I bet, supplied by the City of Edmonton.

Ian Hamilton
Ian Hamilton

You have to want to be helped .....for some, getting housing just moves the problem around !!

